Flyers-Penguins stream: Tuesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

By Sean LeahyMay 4, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT
Flyers-Penguins stream
Getty Images
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers. Flyers-Penguins stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

All four playoff spots in the East Division were locked up when Boston defeated New Jersey on Monday night. All that is left to be decided is the seeding for the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Still in play is the top spot of the division, as just four points separate the four clubs, with Washington and Pittsburgh tied for first place with 71 points apiece. The Capitals have one game in hand over Pittsburgh. Boston (68 points) has the most games remaining with five.

If Pittsburgh does not win the East Division’s regular season crown, it will look back on its lack of success against cross-state rival Philadelphia as one of the main reasons. Pittsburgh has lost five of seven meetings this season (2-4-1), including Monday’s 7-2 rout at Wells Fargo Center.

Pittsburgh welcomed back center Evgeni Malkin to the lineup on Monday night. Malkin, who missed the last 23 games due to a lower-body injury, had one assist and three shots in 14:07 of ice time. Malkin was injured in a loss to the Bruins on March 16. His right knee collided with the right knee of Bruins defenseman Jarred Tinordi.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers
WHERE: Wells Fargo Center
WHEN: Tuesday, May 4, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh)
ON THE CALL: John Walton, Dominic Moore
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLYERS
Claude GirouxSean CouturierTravis Konecny
Joel FarabeeKevin HayesJakub Voracek
James van RiemsdykNolan PatrickNicolas Aube-Kubel
Oskar LindblomScott LaughtonWade Allison

Ivan ProvorovJustin Braun
Shayne GostisbehereTravis Sanheim
Robert Hagg – Philipp Myers

Starting goalie: Brian Elliott

PENGUINS
Jake GuentzelSidney CrosbyBryan Rust
Jason Zucker – Evgeni Malkin – Kasperi Kapanen
Jared McCannJeff CarterFrederick Gaudreau
Zach Aston-ReeseTeddy BluegerColton Sceviour

Brian DumoulinKris Letang
Mark FriedmanCody Ceci
Marcus PetterssonJohn Marino

Starting goalie: Tristan Jarry

Rangers statement criticizes Wilson fine, Parros as player safety head
Connor McDavid chases 100 points: Can he score at least 9 in 6 games?
