Flyers-Penguins stream: Tuesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN's coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Tuesday's matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers.

All four playoff spots in the East Division were locked up when Boston defeated New Jersey on Monday night. All that is left to be decided is the seeding for the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Still in play is the top spot of the division, as just four points separate the four clubs, with Washington and Pittsburgh tied for first place with 71 points apiece. The Capitals have one game in hand over Pittsburgh. Boston (68 points) has the most games remaining with five.

If Pittsburgh does not win the East Division’s regular season crown, it will look back on its lack of success against cross-state rival Philadelphia as one of the main reasons. Pittsburgh has lost five of seven meetings this season (2-4-1), including Monday’s 7-2 rout at Wells Fargo Center.

Pittsburgh welcomed back center Evgeni Malkin to the lineup on Monday night. Malkin, who missed the last 23 games due to a lower-body injury, had one assist and three shots in 14:07 of ice time. Malkin was injured in a loss to the Bruins on March 16. His right knee collided with the right knee of Bruins defenseman Jarred Tinordi.

WHAT: Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers

WHERE: Wells Fargo Center

WHEN: Tuesday, May 4, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh)

ON THE CALL: John Walton, Dominic Moore

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLYERS

Claude Giroux – Sean Couturier – Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee – Kevin Hayes – Jakub Voracek

James van Riemsdyk – Nolan Patrick – Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Oskar Lindblom – Scott Laughton – Wade Allison

Ivan Provorov – Justin Braun

Shayne Gostisbehere – Travis Sanheim

Robert Hagg – Philipp Myers

Starting goalie: Brian Elliott

PENGUINS

Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust

Jason Zucker – Evgeni Malkin – Kasperi Kapanen

Jared McCann – Jeff Carter – Frederick Gaudreau

Zach Aston-Reese – Teddy Blueger – Colton Sceviour

Brian Dumoulin – Kris Letang

Mark Friedman – Cody Ceci

Marcus Pettersson – John Marino

Starting goalie: Tristan Jarry