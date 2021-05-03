Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• It’s been some Marner and Matthews magic that’s been powering the Maple Leafs this season. [TSN]

• The IIHF has rescheduled the 2021 Women’s Worlds for August 20-31 at a location to be announced. [IIHF]

• Team Canada forward Jill Saulnier on training during a pandemic and the IIHF canceling the Women’s Worlds before rescheduling them. [The Ice Garden]

• The Wild have shown some glimpses of potential this season. Can they keep that going into the postseason? [Hockey Wilderness]

• Jaromir Jagr, 49, is planning to return to play his 33rd professional season in 2021-22. [PHT]

• In competitive Central, the Lightning aren’t the only heavyweight anymore. [PHT]

• The Blackhawks have watched as their playoff hopes have slowly faded. [NBC Sports Chicago]

• Thirteen points in seven games to hit 100? Connor McDavid can certainly reach that mark. [NHL.com]

• The Canucks have a daunting 11 games in 17 games left to finish their 2020-21 schedule. [Sportsnet]

• Canucks place Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegations. [PHT]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy