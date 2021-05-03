Golden Knights-Wild stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild. Golden Knights-Wild stream coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

With division realignment for this truncated season, two of the top teams in the league in Vegas and Minnesota are in the same division as they vie for the West crown. Each club has already booked their postseason ticket – Vegas for the fourth time in as many years in the league and Minnesota for the eighth time in nine years.

The Wild can finish no lower than third in the West, meaning these clubs could meet in the First Round if they finish (in either order) 2-3 in the division … or could potentially face off in the Second Round.

The top three teams in the West were the first clubs to clinch playoff spots in the entire league. Vegas has been jockeying with Carolina of late for the top spot in the NHL as the Golden Knights look to capture their first-ever Presidents’ Trophy.

These clubs boast two of the top goalie combos in the league in Fleury, 36, and Robin Lehner, 29, for Vegas and Cam Talbot, 33, and Kaapo Kahkonen, 24, for Minnesota.

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild

WHERE: Xcel Energy Center

WHEN: Monda, May 3, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets: Las Vegas, Minnesota)

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, AJ Mleczko

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Max Pacioretty – Chandler Stephenson – Mark Stone

Jonathan Marchessault – William Karlsson – Reilly Smith

Will Carrier – Alex Tuch – Mattias Janmark

Dylan Sikura – Keegan Kolesar – Tomas Jurco

Alec Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague – Zach Whitecloud

Starting goalie: Robin Lehner

WILD

Jordan Greenway – Joel Eriksson Ek – Marcus Foligno

Kirill Kaprizov – Ryan Hartman – Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala – Victor Rask – Nick Bjugstad

Zach Parise – Nico Sturm – Nick Bonino

Ryan Suter – Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin – Mathew Dumba

Carson Soucy – Ian Cole

Starting goalie: Cam Talbot