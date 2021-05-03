Golden Knights-Wild stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

By Sean LeahyMay 3, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT
Golden Knights-Wild stream
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild. Golden Knights-Wild stream coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

With division realignment for this truncated season, two of the top teams in the league in Vegas and Minnesota are in the same division as they vie for the West crown. Each club has already booked their postseason ticket – Vegas for the fourth time in as many years in the league and Minnesota for the eighth time in nine years.

The Wild can finish no lower than third in the West, meaning these clubs could meet in the First Round if they finish (in either order) 2-3 in the division … or could potentially face off in the Second Round.

The top three teams in the West were the first clubs to clinch playoff spots in the entire league. Vegas has been jockeying with Carolina of late for the top spot in the NHL as the Golden Knights look to capture their first-ever Presidents’ Trophy.

These clubs boast two of the top goalie combos in the league in Fleury, 36, and Robin Lehner, 29, for Vegas and Cam Talbot, 33, and Kaapo Kahkonen, 24, for Minnesota.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild
WHERE: Xcel Energy Center
WHEN: Monda, May 3, 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets: Las Vegas, Minnesota)
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, AJ Mleczko
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Max PaciorettyChandler StephensonMark Stone
Jonathan MarchessaultWilliam KarlssonReilly Smith
Will CarrierAlex TuchMattias Janmark
Dylan SikuraKeegan Kolesar – Tomas Jurco

Alec MartinezAlex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabbShea Theodore
Nicolas HagueZach Whitecloud

Starting goalie: Robin Lehner

WILD
Jordan GreenwayJoel Eriksson EkMarcus Foligno
Kirill KaprizovRyan HartmanMats Zuccarello
Kevin FialaVictor RaskNick Bjugstad
Zach PariseNico SturmNick Bonino

Ryan SuterJared Spurgeon
Jonas BrodinMathew Dumba
Carson SoucyIan Cole

Starting goalie: Cam Talbot

