Golden Knights-Wild stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild. Golden Knights-Wild stream coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
With division realignment for this truncated season, two of the top teams in the league in Vegas and Minnesota are in the same division as they vie for the West crown. Each club has already booked their postseason ticket – Vegas for the fourth time in as many years in the league and Minnesota for the eighth time in nine years.
The Wild can finish no lower than third in the West, meaning these clubs could meet in the First Round if they finish (in either order) 2-3 in the division … or could potentially face off in the Second Round.
The top three teams in the West were the first clubs to clinch playoff spots in the entire league. Vegas has been jockeying with Carolina of late for the top spot in the NHL as the Golden Knights look to capture their first-ever Presidents’ Trophy.
These clubs boast two of the top goalie combos in the league in Fleury, 36, and Robin Lehner, 29, for Vegas and Cam Talbot, 33, and Kaapo Kahkonen, 24, for Minnesota.
WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild
WHERE: Xcel Energy Center
WHEN: Monda, May 3, 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets: Las Vegas, Minnesota)
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, AJ Mleczko
PROJECTED LINEUPS
GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Max Pacioretty – Chandler Stephenson – Mark Stone
Jonathan Marchessault – William Karlsson – Reilly Smith
Will Carrier – Alex Tuch – Mattias Janmark
Dylan Sikura – Keegan Kolesar – Tomas Jurco
Alec Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague – Zach Whitecloud
Starting goalie: Robin Lehner
WILD
Jordan Greenway – Joel Eriksson Ek – Marcus Foligno
Kirill Kaprizov – Ryan Hartman – Mats Zuccarello
Kevin Fiala – Victor Rask – Nick Bjugstad
Zach Parise – Nico Sturm – Nick Bonino
Ryan Suter – Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin – Mathew Dumba
Carson Soucy – Ian Cole
Starting goalie: Cam Talbot