Marc Bergevin has been one of the most active general managers in the NHL over the past year, completely revamping the Montreal Canadiens.

The biggest potential addition to the roster, though, is not any of the trades or free agent signings.

It was the arrival of top prospect Cole Caufield.

On Saturday, playing in his fourth NHL game, he made his biggest impact yet when he scored his first NHL goal. It could not have come at a bigger moment as it came early in the overtime period to help the Canadiens complete a late rally to earn a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators.

The Canadiens have been slumping down the stretch and are trying to hold off the Calgary Flames for the fourth playoff spot in the North Division. Getting two points here was massive, especially since they were trailing by a pair of goals with less than 12 minutes to play in regulation. But thanks to goals from Jeff Petry (his 12th) and Tyler Toffoli (his 27th) they were able to get the game to overtime, setting the stage for Caufield’s goal.

Caufield is so exciting because he is a pure finisher and one of the best goal scoring prospects in the league. After scoring 30 goals in 31 games for Wisconsin at the NCAA level this season, he immediately scored three goals in his first two games in the American Hockey League after signing his first pro contract.

