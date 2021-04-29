Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2020-21 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

The Rangers look determined to make things as interesting as possible, but the East Division top four almost certainly looks to boil down to the Bruins, Capitals, Islanders, and Penguins falling in some order.

After head-to-head games on Thursday and Saturday, we could get a better idea of whether or not the Penguins or Capitals will really be able to create some distance for the East Division title.

As great a rivalry as Capitals-Penguins has been, it might also take a little time for the two teams to get to know each other again. Despite the concentrated number of games between a select few East Division teams, the Penguins and Capitals haven’t faced off since Washington beat Pittsburgh 5-2 on Feb. 25.

“It’s going to feel like the first game of the season against them,” Former Penguins and current Capitals winger Carl Hagelin said. “It’s been two months, and a lot of hockey has been played in those two months since we played them. Both teams have changed, and we’re looking forward to the challenge. We know what type of team they are, and they’ve obviously found a way to keep winning games with a lot of injuries.”

Indeed, a lot of hockey happened since then, and both teams have been playing well since they last met. The Capitals are fourth in point percentage during that time (22-8-0, .733), while the Penguins rank fifth (22-8-2, .719).

For all we know, the Penguins and Capitals could rekindle their rivalry with a series in Round 1 or 2 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. That all depends upon where they end up down the stretch — and, to some extent, how they perform against each other.

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY (matchups by total points)

EAST DIVISION

1. Capitals vs. 4. Bruins

2. Penguins vs. 3 Islanders

NORTH DIVISION

1. Maple Leafs vs. 4. Canadiens

2. Oilers vs. 3. Jets

CENTRAL DIVISION

1. Hurricanes vs. 4. Predators

2. Panthers vs. 3 Lightning

(NOTE: Dallas currently holds a better points percentage than Nashville — .551 to .549.)

WEST DIVISION

1. Golden Knights vs. 4. Blues

2. Avalanche vs. 3. Wild

TODAY’S KEY GAMES

Stars vs. Lightning, 7 p.m. ET

Penguins vs. Capitals, 7 p.m. ET

Blues vs. Wild, 8 p.m. ET

Panthers vs. Blackhawks, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN livestream)

Flames vs. Oilers, 9 p.m. ET (NBCSN livestream – LIVE LOOK-IN)

THURSDAY’S CLINCHING SCENARIOS

• Washington will clinch a playoff spot if they beat Pittsburgh in any fashion AND the Islanders beat the Rangers in any fashion OR they earn at least one point against Pittsburgh AND the Islanders beat the Rangers in regulation.

• Pittsburgh will clinch a playoff spot if they defeat Washington in any fashion AND the Islanders beat the Rangers in regulation.

PLAYOFF PE RCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Capitals – 99.99%

Penguins – 99.98%

Bruins – 98.3%

Islanders – 95.8%

Rangers – 5.9%

Flyers – 0%

Devils – eliminated

Sabres – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Maple Leafs – Clinched

Oilers – 100%

Jets – 99.5%

Canadiens – 85.2%

Flames – 12.9%

Canucks – 2.5%

Senators – 0%

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Hurricanes – Clinched

Panthers – Clinched

Lightning – Clinched

Predators – 59%

Stars – 40.3%

Blackhawks – 0.7%

Red Wings – eliminated

Blue Jackets – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Golden Knights – Clinched

Avalanche – Clinched

Wild – Clinched

Blues – 89.2%

Coyotes – 6.5%

Sharks – 2.6%

Kings – 1.7%

Ducks – eliminated

DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE (via MoneyPuck)

Sabres – 18.1%

Ducks – 12.9%

Devils – 10.9%

Blue Jackets – 9%

Red Wings – 8.5%

Senators – 7.7%

Kings – 6.3%

Canucks – 5.4%

Sharks – 5.1%

Coyotes – 4.2%

Blackhawks – 3.4%

Flames – 2.8%

Flyers – 2.1%

Stars – 1.1%

ART ROSS TROPHY RACE

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 84 points

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 67

Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche – 61

Patrick Kane, Blackhawks – 60

Mitch Marner, Maple Leafs – 60

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 59

Brad Marchand, Bruins – 58

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 35 goals

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 28

Mikko Rantanen, Avalanche – 26

Brad Marchand, Bruins – 26

Tyler Toffoli, Canadiens – 25

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 24

Aleksander Barkov, Panthers – 24

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 24

Max Pacioretty, Golden Knights – 24

