Blackhawks-Panthers stream: Thursday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Apr 29, 2021
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Florida Panthers. Blackhawks-Panthers stream coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Blackhawks and Panthers will close out their regular season series against one another in Chicago this week beginning with the first game of a two-game set on Thursday. The eighth and final regular-season meeting between these clubs will take place on Saturday.

Florida defeated Nashville on Tuesday night to secure a playoff berth, while Chicago is currently on the outside of the playoff dividing line looking in with seven games remaining. Chicago lost 7-4 at home to Tampa on Tuesday night and now sit seven points back of the fourth playoff spot in the Central with just seven games remaining. The Blackhawks have lost two straight and four of their last six contests overall to slide down the standings in the final stretch of the season.

Trade deadline acquisition Sam Bennett has 10 points (4G-6A) in seven games since being acquired by Florida on April 12. The 24-year-old picked up three assists in Tuesday’s playoff-clinching win over Nashville.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks
WHERE: United Center
WHEN: Thursday, April 29, 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in Chicago market)
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Dominic Moore
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Panthers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLACKHAWKS
Vinnie HinostrozaPius SuterPatrick Kane
Alex DeBrincatKirby DachBrandon Hagel
Dominik KubalikDylan StromeAdam Gaudette
Mike HardmanDavid KampfBrett Connolly

Nikita ZadorovConnor Murphy
Duncan KeithWyatt Kalynuk
Riley StillmanNicolas Beaudin

Starting goalie: Kevin Lankinen

PANTHERS
Grigori DenisenkoAleksander BarkovAnthony Duclair
Jonathan HuberdeauSam BennettOwen Tippett
Aleksi HeponiemiAlexander WennbergFrank Vatrano
Ryan LombergJuho LammikkoNikita Gusev

Gustav ForslingMacKenzie Weegar
Matt KierstedBrandon Montour
Keith YandleMarkus Nutivaara

Starting goalie: Spencer Knight

