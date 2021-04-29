Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The American Hockey League will not crown a Calder Cup champion for a second consecutive season amid pandemic scheduling concerns. The trophy had been awarded every year from 1937 to 2019.

The AHL allowed each of its five divisions created for this season decide a playoff format. Only the Pacific Division will have a postseason tournament.

“While we are disappointed that we will not be able to award the Calder Cup this spring, we are grateful to have been able to provide a safe and competitive environment for more than 1,000 players to play AHL hockey and continue their development,” said Scott Howson, the league’s president and CEO.

The AHL, the top developmental hockey league for the NHL, said Thursday it plans to start next season on Oct. 15.