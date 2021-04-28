Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Frederik Andersen, Jack Campbell, David Rittich. When the Maple Leafs have three healthy goaltenders, who should be No. 1? [Leafs Nation]

• Just making the Stanley Cup Playoffs isn’t enough anymore for these Hurricanes. [News and Observer]

• Jim Rutherford on his former captain, Sidney Crosby: “The team is always led by Sid. I don’t know how else to say it. People always debate who is the best player in the game, but he’s still up there. When you get guys like Sid, they just know how to win. They figure out how to win in different ways and through different years.” [Toronto Sun]

“He’s like Tom Brady. You’re going to see this for a very long time.”

• A lower-body injury has ended Joonas Korpisalo‘s season for the Blue Jackets. [1st Ohio Battery]

• The Kings and Golden Knights are expected to meet in Salt Lake City during the 2021-22 preseason. [Mayor’s Manor]

• Could Braden Holtby play himself into the Seattle Kraken net next season? [Pass it to Bulis]

The Michigan? The lacrosse goal? Whatever you call it, Dmitri Kuzmin just scored one! Belarus now holds a 2-0 lead over Switzerland in the 2nd period. #U18Worlds 🇧🇾 🇧🇾 🇧🇾 https://t.co/Z0sz6Y1Qp8 pic.twitter.com/87Q4KJQPSw — Eliteprospects (@eliteprospects) April 27, 2021

• Looking at NHL teams who are in tough situations as the Kraken expansion draft approaches. [Sportsnet]

• Why it should be Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen the rest of the way in net for Buffalo. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy