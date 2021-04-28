Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kathryn Tappen, Keith Jones, and Anson Carter debate whether the Bruins can hold off the Rangers for the final playoff spot in the East. They cite Ryan O'Reilly‘s leadership as a reason to not sleep on the Blues. Plus, a couple of tip of the hockey helmets to Zdeno Chara for playing in 1,600 games and Andrew Shaw on his retirement.

Start-4:30 – Bruins and Rangers battle it out for final playoff spot in the East

4:30-6:50 – Odds Powered by PointsBet Sportsbook: Blues and Coyotes chances of making the playoffs

6:50-9:05 – Canucks playing well and still have a chance to make the playoffs

9:05-10:35 – Cold Brew Check Fueled by Dunkin’: who wins the Central Division?

10:35-13:10 – Are the Hurricanes built for the long-run?

13:10-16:55 – Congrats to Zdeno Chara for playing in 1,600 games

16:55-End – All the best to Andrew Shaw in his retirement

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

Where else you can listen:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id1482681517

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7cDMHBg6NJkQDGe4KHu4iO?si=9BmcLtutTFmhRrNNcMqfgQ

NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports