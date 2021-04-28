Blues-Wild stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild. Blues-Wild stream coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Minnesota, one of the beneficiaries of last year’s expanded postseason, will head back to the playoffs for the eighth time in the last nine years – in hopes of making it past the second round for the first time since 2003. St. Louis, two years removed from winning its first-ever Stanley Cup, is in a tight race with Arizona – and San Jose and LA are also still in contention – for the fourth and only remaining playoff spot in the West. A Blues run in the final two weeks of the regular season would put them in the postseason for the third straight season and ninth time in the last 10 years.
The Wild carries a seven-game winning streak into this game – second-longest active streak in NHL – and is one of the best home teams in the league this season (17-4-0, .810 pts% – second-best in NHL). Most recently, the Wild won at San Jose on Saturday, jumping out to a 3-0 first-period lead en route to a 6-3 victory which clinched their playoff spot.
A major player in back-to-back wins over the Avalanche was first-year captain Ryan O’Reilly, who had four points (including a hat trick) on Saturday and then two assists on Monday. O’Reilly’s 20 goals lead the team this season and he’s tied with David Perron (three points on Monday) for the most points on the Blues (45).
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild
WHERE: Xcel Energy Center
WHEN: Wednesday, April 28, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blues-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BLUES
Brayden Schenn – Ryan O'Reilly – David Perron
Jaden Schwartz – Tyler Bozak – Vladimir Tarasenko
Ivan Barbashev – Robert Thomas – Jordan Kyrou
Steven Santini – Sammy Blais – Mike Hoffman
Marco Scandella – Justin Faulk
Torey Krug – Jake Walman
Niko Mikkola – Robert Bortuzzo
Starting goalie: Jordan Binnington
WILD
Kirill Kaprizov – Victor Rask – Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway – Joel Eriksson Ek – Marcus Foligno
Kevin Fiala – Ryan Hartman – Marcus Johansson
Zach Parise – Nico Sturm – Nick Bonino
Ryan Suter – Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin – Matt Dumba
Carson Soucy – Ian Cole
Starting goalie: Cam Talbot