Blues-Wild stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild. Blues-Wild stream coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Minnesota, one of the beneficiaries of last year’s expanded postseason, will head back to the playoffs for the eighth time in the last nine years – in hopes of making it past the second round for the first time since 2003. St. Louis, two years removed from winning its first-ever Stanley Cup, is in a tight race with Arizona – and San Jose and LA are also still in contention – for the fourth and only remaining playoff spot in the West. A Blues run in the final two weeks of the regular season would put them in the postseason for the third straight season and ninth time in the last 10 years.

The Wild carries a seven-game winning streak into this game – second-longest active streak in NHL – and is one of the best home teams in the league this season (17-4-0, .810 pts% – second-best in NHL). Most recently, the Wild won at San Jose on Saturday, jumping out to a 3-0 first-period lead en route to a 6-3 victory which clinched their playoff spot.

A major player in back-to-back wins over the Avalanche was first-year captain Ryan O’Reilly, who had four points (including a hat trick) on Saturday and then two assists on Monday. O’Reilly’s 20 goals lead the team this season and he’s tied with David Perron (three points on Monday) for the most points on the Blues (45).

WHAT: St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild

WHERE: Xcel Energy Center

WHEN: Wednesday, April 28, 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blues-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLUES

Brayden Schenn – Ryan O'Reilly – David Perron

Jaden Schwartz – Tyler Bozak – Vladimir Tarasenko

Ivan Barbashev – Robert Thomas – Jordan Kyrou

Steven Santini – Sammy Blais – Mike Hoffman

Marco Scandella – Justin Faulk

Torey Krug – Jake Walman

Niko Mikkola – Robert Bortuzzo

Starting goalie: Jordan Binnington

WILD

Kirill Kaprizov – Victor Rask – Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway – Joel Eriksson Ek – Marcus Foligno

Kevin Fiala – Ryan Hartman – Marcus Johansson

Zach Parise – Nico Sturm – Nick Bonino

Ryan Suter – Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin – Matt Dumba

Carson Soucy – Ian Cole

Starting goalie: Cam Talbot