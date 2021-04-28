Avalanche-Golden Knights stream: Wednesday’s NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights. Avalanche-Golden Knights stream coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Golden Knights continue to rewrite the record book as they’re now the fourth franchise in NHL history to make the playoffs in each of its first four seasons and they could claim what would already be a third division title. While their inaugural campaign was certainly a stunner, their current points percentage of .745 is actually better than .665 from 2017-18 when they put up 109 points.

Hart Trophy runner-up Nathan MacKinnon is having another stellar season (60 points – tied for third in NHL) in which he’ll likely be an MVP finalist once again. The 25-year-old brings a 14-game point streak into this matchup (9G-16A in span) – tied with Carolina’s Dougie Hamilton for the longest of any player this season.

Several key players have remained out for Colorado as Mikko Rantanen (26 goals this season), Joonas Donskoi and goalie Philipp Grubauer – who all only recently came off the COVID list – have yet to return and are not expected to play in this one. Brandon Saad will also miss Wednesday’s game after suffering a lower-body injury on Saturday that is expected to sideline him for 2-4 weeks.

These clubs have split their six meetings thus far and have not played in a month. Their final regular-season matchup is May 10th at Vegas.

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights

WHERE: T-Mobile Arena

WHEN: Wednesday, April 28, 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Dave Goucher, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

AVALANCHE

Gabriel Landeskog – Nathan MacKinnon – Andre Burakovsky

Carl Soderberg – Tyson Jost – Valeri Nichushkin

J.T. Compher – Nazem Kadri – Martin Kaut

Liam O’Brien – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – Kiefer Sherwood

Devon Toews – Samuel Girard

Ryan Graves – Cale Makar

Patrik Nemeth – Connor Timmins

Starting goalie: Devan Dubnyk

GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Max Pacioretty – Chandler Stephenson – Mark Stone

Jonathan Marchessault – William Karlsson – Reilly Smith

Dylan Sikura – Mattias Janmark – Alex Tuch

Will Carrier – Keegan Kolesar – Dylan Coghlan

Alec Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague – Zach Whitecloud

Starting goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury