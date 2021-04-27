Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

THREE STARS

1. Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers

A high-scoring affair saw Huberdeau record five points — including three in the third period — during Florida’s 7-4 win over the Predators. Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett also had productive nights with the captain scoring twice and adding an assist, while the newcomer from Calgary chipped in a trio of helpers. The win also meant the Panthers are heading to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

2. Elvis Merzlikins, Columbus Blue Jackets / Thomas Greiss, Detroit Red Wings

It was a goalie duel at Nationwide Arena as Merzlikins (41 saves) and Greiss (33 saves) stood on their heads through three periods, overtime and the shootout. In the end, it was Patrik Laine and Oliver Bjorkstrand netting goals in the shootout to give Columbus a 1-0 win.

3. Jordan Staal, Carolina Hurricanes

The Canes captain led the way with two goals and an assist during a big 5-1 win over the Stars. Staal’s 16 goals and 36 points are his highest since the 2017-18 NHL season. The two points puts Carolina in sole possession of first place in the Central Division with two games in-hand over the Panthers.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NIGHT

• Zdeno Chara came to the aid of a teammate and scrapped with Matt Martin, using his reach to his advantage:

• Lovely move and sweet finish by David Krejci to open the scoring in Pittsburgh:

• Streeeeeeeetch it out, Anton Khudobin:

STATS OF THE NIGHT

• Including last season’s Stanley Cup Qualifiers, the Panthers have made the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the second time in franchise history.

• Joining the Cats in the postseason from the Central Division will be the Lightning, who have reached the playoffs for the fourth straight season. They’ll attempt to become the ninth NHL franchise to repeat as Stanley Cup champions and first since the 2016/2017 Penguins.

Jason Robertson scored to boost his season totals to 15-25—40 in 44 GP and extend his point streak to nine games. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/LXXwUJ9o1Y — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 28, 2021

Lots of tasty stats to nibble on here, but one that jumps out: Rod Brind'Amour has participated (as a player or coach) in 94% of the #Canes playoff games. There's no person who has been singularly more integral to the success of this franchise than Brind'Amour. https://t.co/oykvarD5Xe — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) April 27, 2021

SCORES

Devils 6, Flyers 4

Rangers 3, Sabres 1

Bruins 3, Penguins 1

Capitals 1, Islanders 0

Blue Jackets 1, Red Wings 0 (SO)

Panthers 7, Predators 4

Lightning 7, Blackhawks 4

Hurricanes 5, Stars 1

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.