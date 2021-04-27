Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Welcome to the Hart Trophy conversation, Sidney Crosby. [The Hockey News]

• Patrick Roy is open to returning to the NHL as a general manager or head coach. [Sportsnet]

• Cale Makar and Adam Fox are among the defensemen chasing Victor Hedman for this season’s Norris Trophy. [TSN]

• Mike Sullivan has done a very, very good job navigating this Penguins season. [Pensburgh]

• While his singing skills may not be up to par, Alexis Lafrenière’s hockey skills are developing well at the NHL level. [NHL.com]

• John Hynes will have lineup options when Filip Forsberg returns from injury. [A to Z Sports Nashville]

• The NWHL will hold its five-round 2021 draft June 29 on Twitch. [NWHL]

• Erik Karlsson, Max Domi, and Pierre-Luc Dubois are just a few of this season’s fantasy hockey disappointments. [NBC Sports Edge]

• With Alex Oveckin remaining out of the Capitals’ lineup, Daniel Sprong has stepped up his game. [NBC Sports Washington]

• What’s to come for the Blue Jackets this summer? [Featurd]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy