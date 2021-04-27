NHL Horoscopes Week 16: A Scorpio full moon, and it’s pink

Monday night featured a full — PINK! — moon in Scorpio. That’s some sort of an omen just a couple of weeks before the playoffs.
There’s also now a Cancer Mars in play for a fun little emotional combo, as a treat. Combined with the Taurus sun season, the stars project a lot of feelings for these next few weeks.
Stat Leaders
Connor McDavid: 81 points, 53 assists (Capricorn)
Auston Matthews: 34 goals (Virgo)
Max Domi 69 PIM (Pisces)
Andrei Vasilevskiy: .928 Save % (Cancer)
EAST DIVISION
• Boston Bruins: Highest concentration in Taurus
Scorpio Taylor Hall has continued to impress in his Bruins stint.
Horoscope: The Bruins lost their first two games since the trade deadline. The full moon is supposed to indicate change for the fixed signs, but just what kind of a change will it be?
Do: Offense Don’t: Overthink goalies
• Buffalo Sabres: Highest concentration in Sagittarius
Aries Rasmus Dahlin has had a nice finish.
Horoscope: The Sabres were the first NHL team to be mathematically eliminated.
Do: Actual momentum? Don’t: Slide to finish the season.
• Washington Capitals: Highest concentration in Taurus/Virgo
Virgo Anthony Mantha has contributed since being added at the trade deadline.
Horoscope: The Capitals continue to win the games they’re supposed to and even have a game in hand. Taurus season can end well for them.
Do: Goaltending Don’t: Fall into fourth
• New York Rangers: Highest concentration in Aquarius
Aquarius Adam Fox continues to impress.
Horoscope: Well, they are only four points behind a playoff spot.
Do: Adam Fox Norris run Don’t: Falling flat
• New York Islanders: Highest concentration in Aquarius
The Isles offense has come around a bit.
Horoscope: Pittsburgh surging isn’t the Islanders fault, but the Aquarius Isles haven’t helped themselves much lately, either.
Do: Offense Don’t: Finish with a lower seed
• New Jersey Devils: Highest concentration in Scorpio/Sagittarius
It’s not good.
Horoscope: The Scorpio moon hasn’t been ideal for Scorpios so far so maybe that’s why they’ve lost nine in a row.
Do: Any wins Don’t: This
• Philadelphia Flyers: Highest concentration in Taurus
Leo goalie Carter Hart needs to finish strong.
Horoscope: Taurus season has not been a big help.
Do: Finish with good vibes Don’t: Bad taste into offseason
• Pittsburgh Penguins: Highest concentration in Leo/Taurus
Taurus goalie Tristan Jarry returning to the lineup has been huge for the rising Penguins.
Horoscope: Fixed signs are going to have a strong reaction to this Scorpio full moon, so that’s great news or terrible for the Penguins.
Do: Defense Don’t: Struggle on the road
CENTRAL DIVISION
• Detroit Red Wings: Highest concentration in Aquarius
Pisces Jakub Vrana has had a nice turnaround in Detroit.
Horoscope: They aren’t the worst team in the league, who can ask for more?
Do: Develop the power play Don’t: Undo the work in the offseason
• Tampa Bay Lightning: Highest concentration in Gemini
Gemini Nikita Kucherov still looms large.
Horoscope: They’re going to get everyone back for the playoffs, just like any two-faced Gemini.
Do: Take advantage Don’t: Top players slump
• Florida Panthers: Highest concentration in Virgo
Taurus goalie Spencer Knight got off to a good start.
Horoscope: At some point, the Panthers performance isn’t a surprise anymore. This is who they are, regardless of anything else.
Do: Playoff surge Don’t: Defensive issues
• Carolina Hurricanes: Highest concentration in Cancer/Aries
Capricorn goalie Alex Nedeljkovic seems like the real deal.
Horoscope: The Hurricanes have gotten even stronger since adding an Aries concentration.
Do: Depth Don’t: Overthink
• Nashville Predators: Highest concentration in Gemini
They’re still in a good playoff position.
Horoscope: It’s not their fault the Stars have games in hand, but the will-they-won’t-they element of the Preds season is big Gemini vibes as it is.
Do: Control what you can control Don’t: Collapse
• Dallas Stars: Highest concentration in Gemini and Cancer
What a season for Cancer Joe Pavelski.
Horoscope: The Stars have been the clear frontrunner to take that fourth seed in the Central for a bit now since they’ve taken their destiny into their own hands.
Do: Good vibes Don’t: Falter
• Chicago Blackhawks: Heaviest concentration in Aries
There are some positives to take from this season for Chicago.
Horoscope: No one expected them to make a playoff run anyways, so good on the fiery Aries Blackhawks making it a race.
Do: Good energy for the offseason Don’t: Fret
• Columbus Blue Jackets: Heaviest concentration in Cancer
Counting the days for this season to be over in Ohio.
Horoscope: Only a few games left!
Do: Idk Don’t: Keep this bad energy next year
WEST DIVISION
• Minnesota Wild: Highest concentration in Virgo and Cancer
Taurus Kirill Kaprizov is the favorite for the Calder still.
Horoscope: The Wild clinched a playoff seed this week, which is wild.
Do: Compete with top teams Don’t: Stress
• St. Louis Blues: Highest concentration in Cancer and Aries
The Blues are lucky to have their games in hand.
Horoscope: Since Arizona has lost eight of their last 10, the Blues have gotten exceptionally lucky to be here at all.
Do: Luck Don’t: Neglect scoring issues
• Arizona Coyotes: Highest concentration in Leo
Certainly not the time to lose five games in a row.
Horoscope: This moon could have a major effect on Leos, so the Coyotes better hope its one that doesn’t give them a massive slump out of a playoff spot.
Do: Win some games in a row Don’t: Throw away a playoff chance x2
• San Jose Sharks: Highest concentration in Aries
Virgo Patrick Marleau earned the league’s first star this week.
Horoscope: San Jose is just five points out of a playoff spot but it still feels like too much.
Do: Competitive finish Don’t: Blow up any good energy
• Vegas Golden Knights: Highest concentration in Leo
Sagittarius goalie Marc-Andre Fleury keeps playing elite hockey.
Horoscope: This Scorpio moon would impact the Leo Golden Knights but they truly seem all set.
Do: Elite play Don’t: Too hot too soon
• Anaheim Ducks: Heaviest concentration in Aquarius
They’ve lost five in a row.
Horoscope: Not a good season all around for the Ducks but luckily it’s over soon.
Do: See what you have in young talent Don’t: Limp to the finish
• Los Angeles Kings: Highest concentration in Libra
Virgo Anze Kopitar has been one positive.
Horoscope: Games in hand might help them but it’s likely too late for these Libras.
Do: Goal differential Don’t: Road struggles
• Colorado Avalanche: Highest concentration in Scorpio
Scorpio Mikko Rantanen is still missing from the lineup.
Horoscope: The idea of the Avalanche getting any extra help from something like a full moon is downright scary.
Do: Defensive pace Don’t: Lose winnable games
NORTH DIVISION
• Vancouver Canucks: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra
Vancouver has been pretty sharp in its return.
Horoscope: They played pretty well against the Leafs especially given they have to play out this Covid season.
Do: Be safe Don’t: Too much
• Calgary Flames: Heaviest concentration in Pisces
Montreal’s inability to close things out has kept the Flames alive.
Horoscope: Calgary is 5-5 in its last 10 and hasn’t done much to gain ground. This full moon doesn’t project to help them either.
Do: Think ahead Don’t: Lose winnable games
• Edmonton Oilers: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra
Capricorn Connor McDavid keeps leading the way.
Horoscope: Edmonton has kept pace ahead of Winnipeg thanks to big outings like what McDavid did on Monday night.
Do: Stay ahead Don’t: Big slump
• Winnipeg Jets: Heaviest concentration in Aries
Taurus goalie Connor Hellebuyck needs to lead the way.
Horoscope: The big week for the Jets did not go well. They lost two to the Leafs and blown out by the Oilers. Not what they need right now.
Do: Get on track Don’t: Defensive woes x2
• Ottawa Senators: Heaviest concentration in Pisces
Four teams have a worst record than Ottawa. That’s rather surprising.
Horoscope: Playing spoiler in a big playoff race is the most fun a Pisces team can have, probably.
Do: Create mayhem Don’t: Goalie issues
• Montreal Canadiens: Heaviest concentration in Leo and Taurus
Capricorn Cole Caufield made his NHL debut this week.
Horoscope: Montreal has continued to tread water. Maybe the moon this week gives them the spark to pull away in the playoff race.
Do: Health Don’t: Falter to a weak Calgary team
• Toronto Maple Leafs: Heaviest concentration in Gemini
Virgo Auston Matthews has kept pace with the most goals in the league.
Horoscope: Have to give them credit, they keep taking care of the business they have to.
Do: Keep beating lower teams Don’t: Think too far ahead
—
Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.