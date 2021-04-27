Capitals-Islanders stream: Tuesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals. Capitals-Islanders stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

If the East standings remain the same going forward, Tuesday’s clash between the Islanders and Capitals will be a preview of First Round matchup in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Both clubs are in pursuit of first-place Pittsburgh with just four points separating all three teams.

Washington is 6-2-0 in its last eight games, including wins over the Islanders on Thursday and Saturday. New York is 3-4-1 in its last eight contests.

The Capitals celebrate the return of fans to Capital One Arena for the remainder of the 2020-21 season starting on Tuesday night. The team will welcome and recognize hundreds of frontline workers for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Players will pay tribute to the personnel during the game, and in-game content will also spotlight the individuals. Attendance at Capital One Arena is limited to 10% capacity.

On Thursday, the Islanders dropped a 1-0 shootout decision to the Capitals. New York goalie Semyon Varlamov stopped all 28 shots he faced in regulation and overtime to earn his fifth shutout of the season, which is tied for most in the NHL. Varlamov also ranks in the top 10 in wins (17), GAA (2.12) and save percentage (.926).

WHAT: New York Islanders at Washington Capitals

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: Tuesday, April 27, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in Washington market)

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, AJ Mleczko

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Capitals-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

CAPITALS

Daniel Sprong – Evgeny Kuznetsov – Tom Wilson

Anthony Mantha – Nicklas Backstrom – T.J. Oshie

Conor Sheary – Lars Eller – Michael Raffl

Carl Hagelin – Nic Dowd – Garnet Hathaway

Dmitry Orlov – John Carlson

Brenden Dillon – Trevor van Riemsdyk

Zdeno Chara – Nick Jensen

Starting goalie: Vitek Vanecek

ISLANDERS

Mathew Barzal – Travis Zajac – Jordan Eberle

Michael Dal Colle – Brock Nelson – Kyle Palmieri

Anthony Beauvillier – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Josh Bailey

Matt Martin – Casey Cizikas – Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock

Nick Leddy – Scott Mayfield

Andy Greene – Noah Dobson

Starting goalie: Ilya Sorokin