Push for the Playoffs: Key battles for Central Division top four spots

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2020-21 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

With the Panthers facing the Predators and the Hurricanes squaring off vs. the Stars, Monday features key Central Division matchups with plenty on the line. The difference is that one team in each match wants to thrive (Panthers, Hurricanes) while their opponents are desperate to survive (Predators, Stars).

The Stars and Predators look likely to be locked into a very tight battle for the final playoff spot in the Central Division. Players aren’t denying that they’re eyeing the scoreboards and standings, either.

“We don’t have a lot of time left, and we’re doing a bit of standings watching, but we know we’ve got to take care of business in our end,” defenseman Ryan Ellis said, via Field Level Media.

The Panthers won the last four consecutive games vs. the Predators, so Nashville indeed needs to “take care of business” in their end.

As you can watch on NBCSN at 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN livestream), the Hurricanes can clinch their playoff spot on Monday, depending upon how things go against a desperate Stars team.

When you’re nearing that clinch level this soon, it’s probably a matter of time. So, ultimately, the Hurricanes are most interested in building their lead for the Central Division title. Currently, Carolina holds a game in hand over Tampa Bay, and two more than Florida. With 68 standings points, the Hurricanes also hold a one-point advantage over the Panthers, and two more than the Lightning.

Overall, the Hurricanes are in a strong position — unless they can’t exploit those games in hand. The Stars have even more on the line, and both teams have been hot, so this should be a real test for both teams.

We could see some of the better moments of this Push for the Playoffs.

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY (matchups by total points)

EAST DIVISION

1. Penguins vs. 4. Bruins

2. Capitals vs. 3 Islanders

NORTH DIVISION

1. Maple Leafs vs. 4. Canadiens

2. Jets vs. 3. Oilers

CENTRAL DIVISION

1. Hurricanes vs. 4. Predators

2. Panthers vs. 3 Lightning

(NOTE: Dallas currently holds a better points percentage than Nashville — .553 to .551.)

WEST DIVISION

1. Golden Knights vs. 4. Coyotes

2. Avalanche vs. 3. Wild

(NOTE: St. Louis currently holds a better points percentage than Arizona — .511 to .490.)

TODAY’S KEY GAMES

Canadiens vs. Flames, 6:30 p.m. ET

Avalanche vs. Blues, 7 p.m. ET

Hurricanes vs. Stars, 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN livestream)

Panthers vs. Predators, 8 p.m. ET

Oilers vs. Jets, 9 p.m. ET

Coyotes vs. Sharks, 10:30 p.m. ET

MONDAY’S CLINCHING SCENARIOS

• Carolina will clinch a playoff spot if they earn at least one point vs. Dallas or Florida beats Nashville.

• Florida will clinch a playoff spot if they beat Nashville or they earn at least one point vs. Nashville and Carolina tops Dallas in regulation.

• Tampa will clinch a playoff spot if Florida beats Nashville in regulation.

PLAYOFF PE RCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Penguins – 99.99%

Capitals – 99.94%

Islanders – 97.4%

Bruins – 94.5%

Rangers – 7.5%

Flyers – 0.2%

Devils – eliminated

Sabres – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Maple Leafs – 100%

Jets – 99.7%

Oilers – 99.6%

Canadiens – 72.3%

Flames – 21.2%

Canucks – 7.2%

Senators – 0%

Central screen

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Hurricanes – 100%

Panthers – 100%

Lightning – 100%

Predators – 60.2%

Stars – 38.5%

Blackhawks – 1.3%

Red Wings – 0%

Blue Jackets – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Golden Knights – Clinched

Avalanche – Clinched

Wild – Clinched

Blues – 50.4%

Coyotes – 38.6%

Kings – 7.7%

Sharks – 3.3%

Ducks – 0%

DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE (via MoneyPuck)

Sabres – 17.2%

Ducks – 13.1%

Devils – 10.8%

Blue Jackets – 10.1%

Senators – 8.7%

Red Wings – 7.5%

Sharks – 6.3%

Kings – 5.6%

Canucks – 4.5%

Blackhawks – 3.2%

Coyotes – 2.6%

Flames – 2.5%

Flyers – 2.1%

Blues – 2%

ART ROSS TROPHY RACE

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 77 points

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 64

Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche – 59

Mitch Marner, Maple Leafs – 59

Patrick Kane, Blackhawks – 58

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 58

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 34 goals

Mikko Rantanen, Avalanche – 26

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 25

Brad Marchand, Bruins – 25

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 24

Tyler Toffoli, Canadiens – 24

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.