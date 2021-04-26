Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• After missing Saturday’s game, Alex Ovechkin may also miss out Tuesday night against the Islanders with a lower-body injury. [NHL.com]
• An interesting look at how virtual reality is aiding skaters and goaltenders in their training. [The Hockey News]
• Elias Pettersson has not played for the Canucks since March 2, and it’s looking like he may not be back this season. [Sportsnet]
• The Lightning show off their blingy 2020 Stanley Cup championship rings Friday night. [PHT]
• Keith Yandle is now second all-time as his ironman streak is now at 915. He is 50 games away from passing Doug Jarvis for the NHL record. [PHT]
• An upper-body injury has ended Dylan Larkin‘s season. [MLive]
With Logan Thompson unavailable tonight, the person backing up Jiri Patera is….
Silver Knights goaltending coach Fred Brathwaite! Don't see that everyday 👀 pic.twitter.com/KxJlPjqvtz
— Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) April 25, 2021
• “Jason Spezza led an initiative in which a group of Maple Leafs players pooled together money to make a contribution to their AHL counterparts.” [The Score]
• After facing a trademark infringement lawsuit from a local bar, the Kraken will change the name of the “Kraken Bar & Grill,” a restaurant planned for its the team’s training facility [Seattle Times]
• Ryan Strome has become quite a bargain for the Rangers. [Blue Seat Blogs]
• Let Eeli Tolvanen and Anthony Duclair help deliver you a title in fantasy hockey. [NBC Sports Edge]
