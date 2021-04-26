PHT Morning Skate: Ovechkin unsure for Tuesday; VR training in hockey

By Sean LeahyApr 26, 2021, 9:15 AM EDT
• After missing Saturday’s game, Alex Ovechkin may also miss out Tuesday night against the Islanders with a lower-body injury. [NHL.com]

• An interesting look at how virtual reality is aiding skaters and goaltenders in their training. [The Hockey News]

Elias Pettersson has not played for the Canucks since March 2, and it’s looking like he may not be back this season. [Sportsnet]

• The Lightning show off their blingy 2020 Stanley Cup championship rings Friday night. [PHT]

Keith Yandle is now second all-time as his ironman streak is now at 915. He is 50 games away from passing Doug Jarvis for the NHL record. [PHT]

• An upper-body injury has ended Dylan Larkin‘s season. [MLive]

• “Jason Spezza led an initiative in which a group of Maple Leafs players pooled together money to make a contribution to their AHL counterparts.” [The Score]

• After facing a trademark infringement lawsuit from a local bar, the Kraken will change the name of the “Kraken Bar & Grill,” a restaurant planned for its the team’s training facility  [Seattle Times]

Ryan Strome has become quite a bargain for the Rangers. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• Let Eeli Tolvanen and Anthony Duclair help deliver you a title in fantasy hockey. [NBC Sports Edge]

