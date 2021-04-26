Hurricanes-Stars stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes. Hurricanes-Stars stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Hurricanes look to secure a playoff spot on Monday. In order to make this happen, Carolina needs to earn a point vs. the Stars or hope the Predators lose to the Panthers. Dallas is currently two points behind Nashville for the Central’s fourth and final playoff spot but do have two games in hand. They’ll face the Predators this Saturday.
Carolina has won five of the first six meetings between these clubs (5-1-0), but it has not been one-sided on the scoreboard as four of the matchups were decided by a goal (two by shootout). Monday’s game is the start of a two-game set which closes out their regular-season series. They meet again Tuesday night in Dallas.
Dallas’ success in April continued Saturday with a 2-1 overtime win over the Red Wings in Detroit. The Stars, who produced a season-high 52 shots in the win (including a 41-6 advantage after two periods), improved to 7-1-2 in their last 10 games. Defenseman turned forward Mark Pysyk punched in the tying goal in the third period off a Jason Robertson assist, and captain Jamie Benn wired in a perfect shot for the game winner just 32 seconds into overtime.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
HURRICANES
Andrei Svechnikov – Sebastian Aho – Steven Lorentz
Nino Niederreiter – Vincent Trocheck – Martin Necas
Cedric Paquette – Jordan Staal – Warren Foegele
Max McCormick – Drew Shore – Morgan Geekie
Jaccob Slavin – Dougie Hamilton
Jake Gardiner – Brett Pesce
Joakim Ryan – Jani Hakanpaa
Starting goalie: James Reimer
STARS
Jason Robertson – Roope Hintz – Joe Pavelski
Jason Dickinson – Jamie Benn – Denis Gurianov
Andrew Cogliano – Radek Faksa – Blake Comeau
Tanner Kero – Justin Dowling – Mark Pysyk
Esa Lindell – John Klingberg
Jamie Oleksiak – Miro Heiskanen
Taylor Fedun – Sami Vatanen
Starting goalie: Jake Oettinger