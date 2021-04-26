Hurricanes-Stars stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes. Hurricanes-Stars stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Hurricanes look to secure a playoff spot on Monday. In order to make this happen, Carolina needs to earn a point vs. the Stars or hope the Predators lose to the Panthers. Dallas is currently two points behind Nashville for the Central’s fourth and final playoff spot but do have two games in hand. They’ll face the Predators this Saturday.

Carolina has won five of the first six meetings between these clubs (5-1-0), but it has not been one-sided on the scoreboard as four of the matchups were decided by a goal (two by shootout). Monday’s game is the start of a two-game set which closes out their regular-season series. They meet again Tuesday night in Dallas.

Dallas’ success in April continued Saturday with a 2-1 overtime win over the Red Wings in Detroit. The Stars, who produced a season-high 52 shots in the win (including a 41-6 advantage after two periods), improved to 7-1-2 in their last 10 games. Defenseman turned forward Mark Pysyk punched in the tying goal in the third period off a Jason Robertson assist, and captain Jamie Benn wired in a perfect shot for the game winner just 32 seconds into overtime.

WHAT: Carolina Hurricanes at Dallas Stars

WHERE: American Airlines Arena

WHEN: Monday, April 26, 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

HURRICANES

Andrei Svechnikov – Sebastian Aho – Steven Lorentz

Nino Niederreiter – Vincent Trocheck – Martin Necas

Cedric Paquette – Jordan Staal – Warren Foegele

Max McCormick – Drew Shore – Morgan Geekie

Jaccob Slavin – Dougie Hamilton

Jake Gardiner – Brett Pesce

Joakim Ryan – Jani Hakanpaa

Starting goalie: James Reimer

STARS

Jason Robertson – Roope Hintz – Joe Pavelski

Jason Dickinson – Jamie Benn – Denis Gurianov

Andrew Cogliano – Radek Faksa – Blake Comeau

Tanner Kero – Justin Dowling – Mark Pysyk

Esa Lindell – John Klingberg

Jamie Oleksiak – Miro Heiskanen

Taylor Fedun – Sami Vatanen

Starting goalie: Jake Oettinger