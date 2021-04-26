Hurricanes-Stars stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

By Sean LeahyApr 26, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes. Hurricanes-Stars stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Hurricanes look to secure a playoff spot on Monday. In order to make this happen, Carolina needs to earn a point vs. the Stars or hope the Predators lose to the Panthers. Dallas is currently two points behind Nashville for the Central’s fourth and final playoff spot but do have two games in hand. They’ll face the Predators this Saturday.

Carolina has won five of the first six meetings between these clubs (5-1-0), but it has not been one-sided on the scoreboard as four of the matchups were decided by a goal (two by shootout). Monday’s game is the start of a two-game set which closes out their regular-season series. They meet again Tuesday night in Dallas.

Dallas’ success in April continued Saturday with a 2-1 overtime win over the Red Wings in Detroit. The Stars, who produced a season-high 52 shots in the win (including a 41-6 advantage after two periods), improved to 7-1-2 in their last 10 games. Defenseman turned forward Mark Pysyk punched in the tying goal in the third period off a Jason Robertson assist, and captain Jamie Benn wired in a perfect shot for the game winner just 32 seconds into overtime.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Carolina Hurricanes at Dallas Stars
WHERE: American Airlines Arena
WHEN: Monday, April 26, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

HURRICANES
Andrei Svechnikov – Sebastian Aho – Steven Lorentz
Nino NiederreiterVincent TrocheckMartin Necas
Cedric PaquetteJordan StaalWarren Foegele
Max McCormick – Drew Shore – Morgan Geekie

Jaccob SlavinDougie Hamilton
Jake GardinerBrett Pesce
Joakim RyanJani Hakanpaa

Starting goalie: James Reimer

STARS
Jason Robertson – Roope HintzJoe Pavelski
Jason Dickinson – Jamie Benn – Denis Gurianov
Andrew CoglianoRadek FaksaBlake Comeau
Tanner KeroJustin Dowling – Mark Pysyk

Esa LindellJohn Klingberg
Jamie OleksiakMiro Heiskanen
Taylor FedunSami Vatanen

Starting goalie: Jake Oettinger

