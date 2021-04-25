Bruins-Penguins stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBC matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. Bruins-Penguins stream coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

In what could be a potential First Round matchup in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Pittsburgh takes on Boston, which has climbed back into the conversation for the division title on the strength of a League-best nine wins in April. On Friday, the Bruins had their six-game win streak snapped in a 6-4 loss at Buffalo. Boston has also put some distance between itself and the Rangers in the race for the fourth and final playoff spot in the East, leading by six points. The Bruins also have two games in hand over the Rangers.

Sidney Crosby, who has 55 points and can play a maximum of 55 games this season, will average at least one point per game for the 16th straight season to start his NHL career. Only Wayne Gretzky (19 times) has started his NHL career with more consecutive point-per-game seasons, and Gretzky and Gordie Howe (17) are the only players who had more point-per-game seasons than Crosby.

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was late scratch in Friday’s game with a lower-body injury. Bergeron appeared to block a shot with his left foot early in Thursday night’s 5-1 victory in Buffalo, though Cassidy did not confirm the cause of the ailment. Bergeron is considered day-to-day. Charlie Coyle took his place on the top line.

WHAT: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins

WHERE: PPG Paints Arena

WHEN: Sunday, April 25, 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall – David Krejci – Craig Smith

Nick Ritchie – Curtis Lazar – Jake DeBrusk

Anton Blidh – Sean Kuraly – Chris Wagner

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly – Kevan Miller

Jeremy Lauzon – Steve Kampfer

Starting goalie: Jeremy Swayman

PENGUINS

Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust

Jared McCann – Jeff Carter – Jason Zucker

Zach Aston-Reese – Teddy Blueger – Kasperi Kapanen

Colton Sceviour – Mark Jankowski – Evan Rodrigues

Brian Dumoulin – Kris Letang

Mike Matheson – Cody Ceci

Marcus Pettersson – John Marino

Starting goalie: Tristan Jarry