Blue Jackets-Lightning stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning. Blue Jackets-Lightning stream coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay is firmly in the top three of the Central Division standings with nine games left on its regular season schedule. The Lightning, which has yet to secure a playoff spot, trail Central-leading Carolina by four points. They enter Sunday’s contest against Columbus having alternated wins and losses in each of their last six games (3-3-0). The Blue Jackets were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss. In a private and socially distanced gathering on Friday, the Tampa Bay Lightning received their Stanley Cup Championship rings. The rings, made by Jostens, are crafted in 14-karat white gold and feature 557 diamonds, 81 genuine sapphires, 25 carats of gemstones and each player’s unique signature. The ring also features the words Distant Thunder, the Lightning’s motto for the 2020 playoffs, and “Gravy Train,” their locker room celebration song. [COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET – NBCSN] Columbus currently owns the League’s longest active losing streak at eight games (0-7-1) and have lost 15 of its last 17 contests (2-13-2). The team currently occupies last place in the Central Division. Following Thursday’s defeat, Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins expressed the team’s frustration with its performance this season. “I am tired of losing the game. I know we are trying, but this is getting embarrassing,” he said. “It is what it is. I am trying to be honest with you guys. It’s painful. Sitting in that locker room, and trust me, we are trying. We seriously are trying. We didn’t give up, but it’s just really such a bad year, I think. I just want to finish and delete this year and not think about it.”

WHAT: Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning

WHERE: AMALIE Arena

WHEN: Sunday, April 25, 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, AJ Mleczko, Dominic Moore

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blue Jackets-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLUE JACKETS

Cam Atkinson – Jack Roslovic – Patrik Laine

Oliver Bjorkstrand – Max Domi – Eric Robinson

Nathan Gerbe – Alexandre Texier – Stefan Matteau

Ryan MacInnis – Josh Dunne – Kole Sherwood

Michael Del Zotto – Seth Jones

Vladislav Gavrikov – Mikko Lehtonen

Dean Kukan – Gavin Bayreuther

Starting goalie: Joonas Korpisalo

LIGHTNING

Ondrej Palat – Brayden Point – Alex Barre-Boulet

Barclay Goodrow – Yanni Gourde – Blake Coleman

Alex Killorn – Anthony Cirelli – Tyler Johnson

Patrick Maroon – Ross Colton – Mathieu Joseph

Victor Hedman – Erik Cernak

Ryan McDonagh – David Savard

Mikhail Sergachev – Luke Schenn

Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy