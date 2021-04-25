Blue Jackets-Lightning stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning. Blue Jackets-Lightning stream coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay is firmly in the top three of the Central Division standings with nine games left on its regular season schedule. The Lightning, which has yet to secure a playoff spot, trail Central-leading Carolina by four points. They enter Sunday’s contest against Columbus having alternated wins and losses in each of their last six games (3-3-0). The Blue Jackets were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.
In a private and socially distanced gathering on Friday, the Tampa Bay Lightning received their Stanley Cup Championship rings. The rings, made by Jostens, are crafted in 14-karat white gold and feature 557 diamonds, 81 genuine sapphires, 25 carats of gemstones and each player’s unique signature. The ring also features the words Distant Thunder, the Lightning’s motto for the 2020 playoffs, and “Gravy Train,” their locker room celebration song.
Columbus currently owns the League’s longest active losing streak at eight games (0-7-1) and have lost 15 of its last 17 contests (2-13-2). The team currently occupies last place in the Central Division. Following Thursday’s defeat, Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins expressed the team’s frustration with its performance this season.
“I am tired of losing the game. I know we are trying, but this is getting embarrassing,” he said. “It is what it is. I am trying to be honest with you guys. It’s painful. Sitting in that locker room, and trust me, we are trying. We seriously are trying. We didn’t give up, but it’s just really such a bad year, I think. I just want to finish and delete this year and not think about it.”
WHAT: Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: AMALIE Arena
WHEN: Sunday, April 25, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, AJ Mleczko, Dominic Moore
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blue Jackets-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BLUE JACKETS
Cam Atkinson – Jack Roslovic – Patrik Laine
Oliver Bjorkstrand – Max Domi – Eric Robinson
Nathan Gerbe – Alexandre Texier – Stefan Matteau
Ryan MacInnis – Josh Dunne – Kole Sherwood
Michael Del Zotto – Seth Jones
Vladislav Gavrikov – Mikko Lehtonen
Dean Kukan – Gavin Bayreuther
Starting goalie: Joonas Korpisalo
LIGHTNING
Ondrej Palat – Brayden Point – Alex Barre-Boulet
Barclay Goodrow – Yanni Gourde – Blake Coleman
Alex Killorn – Anthony Cirelli – Tyler Johnson
Patrick Maroon – Ross Colton – Mathieu Joseph
Victor Hedman – Erik Cernak
Ryan McDonagh – David Savard
Mikhail Sergachev – Luke Schenn
Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy