Avalanche-Blues stream: Saturday’s NHL on NBC matchup

NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Saturday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues. Avalanche-Blues stream coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

On Thursday, the Avalanche joined the Golden Knights as the only NHL clubs to have secured a spot in the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs. This marks the fourth consecutive season that Colorado will be making a playoff appearance, the longest streak for the franchise since making 11 straight trips from 1995 to 2006, a run that included a pair of Stanley Cup titles (1996, 2001). The only other time the club reached the playoffs in four or more consecutive years was a seven-season run from 1981 to 1987 as the Quebec Nordiques.

The Avalanche and Blues close out their regular-season series with a three-game set in St. Louis which began Thursday night. Colorado registered a 4-2 victory, its fifth consecutive win in this matchup. Nathan MacKinnon notched three assists to bring his 3 season total against the Blues to a team-high 10 points (4G-6A).

Thursday’s win marked the Avalanche’s first game since April 14. Colorado’s season was on pause for eight days due to the League’s COVID-19 Protocol. Two members of Colorado’s roster remain unavailable: forwards Mikko Rantanen and Joonas Donskoi. Goalie Philipp Grubauer came off the list on Friday.

By dropping a 4-2 decision to Colorado on Thursday, the Blues have now lost its last three games (0-3-0). The loss extends what has already been an inconsistent spring for St. Louis, which hoisted the Stanley Cup just two seasons ago. In a span of one month, the Blues have had a seven-game losing streak, a three-game win streak and their current three-game skid.

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues

WHERE: Enterprise Center

WHEN: Saturday, April 24, 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

AVALANCHE

Gabriel Landeskog – Nathan MacKinnon – Andre Burakovsky

Carl Soderberg – Nazem Kadri – J.T. Compher

Brandon Saad – Tyson Jost – Valeri Nichushkin

Liam O’Brien – Pierre-Edouard Bellmare – Martin Kaut

Devon Toews – Samuel Girard

Ryan Graves – Cale Makar

Patrik Nemeth – Conor Timmins

Starting goalie: Devan Dubnyk

BLUES

Sammy Blais – Ryan O'Reilly – David Perron

Jaden Schwartz – Tyler Bozak – Vladimir Tarasenko

Mike Hoffman – Brayden Schenn – Jordan Kyrou

Kyle Clifford – Ivan Barbashev – Zach Sanford

Torey Krug – Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella – Colton Parayko

Jake Walman – Vince Dunn

Starting goalie: Jordan Binnington