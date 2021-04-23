Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After five years of close calls and near misses in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Tampa Bay Lightning were finally able to win their second Stanley Cup during the 2019-20 season when they defeated the Dallas Stars in six games in the playoff bubble.

On Friday, the Lightning officially revealed the Stanley Cup Rings to celebrate that championship.

The rings are crafted with 14-karat white gold, diamonds, and blue sapphire.

Each ring includes 557 diamonds, 81 genuine sapphires, and 25 carats of gemstones.

You can see more details on the rings here, including the significance of each design, via the Lightning.

