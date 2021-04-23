PHT Morning Skate: NWHL award finalists; Wild extend Hartman

By Sean LeahyApr 23, 2021, 9:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

• The NWHL has announced the finalist for its 2021 awards. Jillian Dempsey, Kaleigh Fratkin, Mikyla Grant-Mentis, and Christina Putigna are up for league MVP honors. [NWHL]

• Why the Stars could cause some trouble in the playoffs … if they get there. [The Hockey News]

• Getting and holding leads has been a huge issue for the Blue Jackets this season. [1st Ohio Battery]

Ryan Hartman gets a three-year, $5.1M extension from the Wild. [Star-Tribune]

• What’s behind Kevin Fiala‘s regression? [Zone Coverage]

• What do the Devils do this offseason? [Spector’s Hockey]

• The Anthony BeauvillierJosh Bailey-J.G. Pageau line has been clicking for the Islanders. [Isles Blog]

• At least Dylan Cozens has been a nice bright spot in Buffalo, right? [Expected Buffalo]

• Following Spencer Knight, a look at some other highly-touted goaltenders and their debuts. [Puck Under the Sun]

Nick Bjugstad could be a sneaky good signing for the Senators this offseason. [Welcome to your Karlsson Years]

• Motor bikes, Coca-Cola, and skiing. Five things you didn’t know about Colton Parayko. [St. Louis Gametime]

• Fun look at the different jerseys Ryan Miller has worn in his NHL career. Sorry, turd burger. [Hockey by Design]

• An upper-body injury has ended Tyler Bertuzzi‘s season. [NHL.com]

