• The NWHL has announced the finalist for its 2021 awards. Jillian Dempsey, Kaleigh Fratkin, Mikyla Grant-Mentis, and Christina Putigna are up for league MVP honors. [NWHL]
• Why the Stars could cause some trouble in the playoffs … if they get there. [The Hockey News]
• Getting and holding leads has been a huge issue for the Blue Jackets this season. [1st Ohio Battery]
• Ryan Hartman gets a three-year, $5.1M extension from the Wild. [Star-Tribune]
• What’s behind Kevin Fiala‘s regression? [Zone Coverage]
• What do the Devils do this offseason? [Spector’s Hockey]
• The Anthony Beauvillier–Josh Bailey-J.G. Pageau line has been clicking for the Islanders. [Isles Blog]
Covid all up in my grill right now… but Thank you for gifts, messages and well wishes!!! ❤️ 🙌🏿 stay safe! #covidhair👀 pic.twitter.com/DVq2MQLDsM
— P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) April 23, 2021
• At least Dylan Cozens has been a nice bright spot in Buffalo, right? [Expected Buffalo]
• Following Spencer Knight, a look at some other highly-touted goaltenders and their debuts. [Puck Under the Sun]
• Nick Bjugstad could be a sneaky good signing for the Senators this offseason. [Welcome to your Karlsson Years]
• Motor bikes, Coca-Cola, and skiing. Five things you didn’t know about Colton Parayko. [St. Louis Gametime]
• Fun look at the different jerseys Ryan Miller has worn in his NHL career. Sorry, turd burger. [Hockey by Design]
• An upper-body injury has ended Tyler Bertuzzi‘s season. [NHL.com]
