Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• The Coyotes are facing a major loss after Conor Garland was injured during Tuesday’s practice. Sources tell Craig Morgan the forward could miss significant time. [Coyotes Insider]

• Jason Robertson‘s Calder Trophy push continues. [Defending Big D]

• Marcel Dionne is the next player who Alex Ovechkin will pass on the all-time goals list. The Hall of Famer has been impressed by Ovechkin’s continued goal scoring pace. NHL.com]

• “The National Hockey League has reached a settlement ‘in principle’ in its legal battle with Kelli Ewen, the widow of deceased former NHL player Todd Ewen. Ewen filed a wrongful death claim against the NHL in April 2019, alleging Todd’s suicide in 2015 was linked to the league allegedly downplaying the potential long-term consequences of repeated brain trauma and profiting from a culture of on-ice violence.” [TSN]

• Matt Dumba on the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict: “I do feel that there is an underlying sense of optimism that comes along with the verdict of the trial yesterday, but I also know the work that has to be put in at the ground level, how we need to be leaders in our communities.” [NHL.com]

• Tuesday’s blowout loss to the Islanders may have ended the Rangers’ playoff hopes. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• It’s early but the line of Jeff Carter, Jared McCann, and Jason Zucker looks good for the Penguins. [Pensburgh]

• A strong season forces the question: Are these Oilers for real? [Sportsnet]

• Nikita Tryamkin, who has been playing in the KHL for the last four years, wants to return to the Canucks. [Daily Hive]

• Interesting look at teams generating offense from the penalty kill. [NBC Sports Edge]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.