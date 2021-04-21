Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PHT Morning Skate

• Stay at home orders and rising COVID-19 cases has forced the Ontario Hockey League to end plans for a 2021 season. [OHL]

• Why this is the very best season of Connor McDavid‘s NHL career. [TSN]

• Roberto Luongo has been named GM of Canada’s entry into the IIHF World Championship. Shane Doan has also been named to the management team. The tournament will take place May 21-June 6 in Riga, Latvia. [Sportsnet]

• As they continue to push for a playoff spot, the Blues need the Jaden Schwartz–Brayden Schenn–Vladimir Tarasenko trio to start clicking. [Post-Dispatch]

• Carey Price will miss at least the next week after being placed in concussion protocol. [PHT]

• Five losses in a row for the Maple Leafs and goaltending issues. How can they turn it around? [Toronto Sun]

• A look at how NHL rosters will likely change before the summer expansion draft for the Kraken. [Sound of Hockey]

• Another Max Domi scratch makes the Montreal trade with Columbus for Josh Anderson an even bigger win. [A Winning Habit]

• One surprise for the Wild this season has been the play of Nico Sturm. [Hockey Wilderness]

• Hockey’s ultimate EBUG, Nick Niedert, is hanging up his skates after an adventurous 817-game career. [Federal Hockey]

• Former U.S. national defender Colleen Coyne is taking over as President of the NWHL’s Boston Pride. [The Ice Garden]

• Did you know that Anders Cain a.k.a. Wyatt Russell has his own hockey card? [Puck Junk]

