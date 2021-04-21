Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kathryn Tappen, Keith Jones, and Ryan Callahan talk about Taylor Hall and Anthony Mantha fitting in well with the Bruins and Capitals. They go down memory lane and reflect on what it was like to be traded to a new team. They debate whether or not the Predators have enough to make a playoff run and if anyone can catch the Maple Leafs in the North. Plus, they reflect on Patrick Marleau‘s incredible career.

Start-3:10 – Keith Jones remembers his first job at a Go-Kart track in Brantford, Ontario

3:10-5:50 – Taylor Hall and Anthony Mantha fitting in well so far with the Bruins and Capitals

5:50-15:55 – Jones and Callahan look back and share their stories from when they were traded to new teams

15:55-19:15 – PointsBet Odds – Which teams in the East will make and miss the playoffs?

19:15-23:35 – Are the Predators for real? Who can challenge them for the last spot in the Central?

23:35-26:25 – Cold Brew Check Fueled by Dunkin’ – Can anyone catch the Leafs in the North?

26:25-End – Patrick Marleau breaks Gordie Howe’s record for most games played in the NHL

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

Where else you can listen:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id1482681517

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7cDMHBg6NJkQDGe4KHu4iO?si=9BmcLtutTFmhRrNNcMqfgQ

NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports