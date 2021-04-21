Golden Knights-Sharks stream: Wednesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks. Golden Knights-Sharks stream coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This is the seventh of eight meetings between these teams this season, with Vegas having won each of the first six meetings. Wednesday night’s game is the second of a two-game set between these teams, with the final meeting currently scheduled as their final game of the season on May 10.

In Monday’s loss against Vegas, 41-year-old Patrick Marleau played in his 1,768th career regular season game, passing Gordie Howe for the most games played in NHL history. After the game’s first whistle, play was stopped so Marleau could be honored with a video tribute. It was also Marleau’s 899th consecutive game played, giving him the opportunity on Wednesday to become the fourth player in NHL history to play in 900 straight games. Marleau has not missed a game since April 2009.

The Golden Knights currently have the most points in the NHL and can secure a fourth straight playoff berth if they earn a point Wednesday night. They have won seven games in a row, scoring four-plus goals in five of those seven wins. Meanwhile, the Sharks have lost six straight games and seven of their last eight (1-6- 1). San Jose is looking to avoid missing the playoffs in two straight seasons for the first time since 1995-1997.

WHAT: San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights

WHERE: T-Mobile Arena

WHEN: Wednesday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets: Las Vegas)

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Sharks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Max Pacioretty – Chandler Stephenson – Mark Stone

Jonathan Marchessault – William Karlsson – Alex Tuch

Will Carrier – Nicolas Roy – Mattias Janmark

Dylan Coghlan – Tomas Nosek – Dylan Sikura

Alec Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague – Zach Whitecloud

Starting goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury

SHARKS

Evander Kane – Logan Couture – Noah Gregor

Rudolfs Balcers – Tomas Hertl – Patrick Marleau

Timo Meier – Dylan Gambrell – Kevin Labanc

Ryan Donato – Joel Kellman – John Leonard

Mario Ferraro – Brent Burns

Nikolai Knyzhov – Erik Karlsson

Radim Simek – Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Starting goalie: Martin Jones