Golden Knights-Sharks stream: Wednesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

By Sean LeahyApr 21, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks. Golden Knights-Sharks stream coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This is the seventh of eight meetings between these teams this season, with Vegas having won each of the first six meetings. Wednesday night’s game is the second of a two-game set between these teams, with the final meeting currently scheduled as their final game of the season on May 10.

In Monday’s loss against Vegas, 41-year-old Patrick Marleau played in his 1,768th career regular season game, passing Gordie Howe for the most games played in NHL history. After the game’s first whistle, play was stopped so Marleau could be honored with a video tribute. It was also Marleau’s 899th consecutive game played, giving him the opportunity on Wednesday to become the fourth player in NHL history to play in 900 straight games. Marleau has not missed a game since April 2009.

The Golden Knights currently have the most points in the NHL and can secure a fourth straight playoff berth if they earn a point Wednesday night. They have won seven games in a row, scoring four-plus goals in five of those seven wins. Meanwhile, the Sharks have lost six straight games and seven of their last eight (1-6- 1). San Jose is looking to avoid missing the playoffs in two straight seasons for the first time since 1995-1997.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 9:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: T-Mobile Arena
WHEN: Wednesday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets: Las Vegas)
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Sharks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Max PaciorettyChandler StephensonMark Stone
Jonathan MarchessaultWilliam KarlssonAlex Tuch
Will CarrierNicolas RoyMattias Janmark
Dylan CoghlanTomas Nosek – Dylan Sikura

Alec MartinezAlex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabbShea Theodore
Nicolas HagueZach Whitecloud

Starting goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury

SHARKS
Evander KaneLogan Couture – Noah Gregor
Rudolfs BalcersTomas Hertl – Patrick Marleau
Timo MeierDylan GambrellKevin Labanc
Ryan DonatoJoel KellmanJohn Leonard

Mario FerraroBrent Burns
Nikolai KnyzhovErik Karlsson
Radim SimekMarc-Edouard Vlasic

Starting goalie: Martin Jones

Blackhawks rally from down 4-1, beat Predators for first time this season
Jonathan Toews likely won’t return this season, expected to be ready...
