Golden Knights-Sharks stream: Wednesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks. Golden Knights-Sharks stream coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
This is the seventh of eight meetings between these teams this season, with Vegas having won each of the first six meetings. Wednesday night’s game is the second of a two-game set between these teams, with the final meeting currently scheduled as their final game of the season on May 10.
In Monday’s loss against Vegas, 41-year-old Patrick Marleau played in his 1,768th career regular season game, passing Gordie Howe for the most games played in NHL history. After the game’s first whistle, play was stopped so Marleau could be honored with a video tribute. It was also Marleau’s 899th consecutive game played, giving him the opportunity on Wednesday to become the fourth player in NHL history to play in 900 straight games. Marleau has not missed a game since April 2009.
The Golden Knights currently have the most points in the NHL and can secure a fourth straight playoff berth if they earn a point Wednesday night. They have won seven games in a row, scoring four-plus goals in five of those seven wins. Meanwhile, the Sharks have lost six straight games and seven of their last eight (1-6- 1). San Jose is looking to avoid missing the playoffs in two straight seasons for the first time since 1995-1997.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 9:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: T-Mobile Arena
WHEN: Wednesday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets: Las Vegas)
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Sharks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Max Pacioretty – Chandler Stephenson – Mark Stone
Jonathan Marchessault – William Karlsson – Alex Tuch
Will Carrier – Nicolas Roy – Mattias Janmark
Dylan Coghlan – Tomas Nosek – Dylan Sikura
Alec Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague – Zach Whitecloud
Starting goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury
SHARKS
Evander Kane – Logan Couture – Noah Gregor
Rudolfs Balcers – Tomas Hertl – Patrick Marleau
Timo Meier – Dylan Gambrell – Kevin Labanc
Ryan Donato – Joel Kellman – John Leonard
Mario Ferraro – Brent Burns
Nikolai Knyzhov – Erik Karlsson
Radim Simek – Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Starting goalie: Martin Jones