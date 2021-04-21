Blackhawks-Predators stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN's coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators.

These teams met on Monday night in Nashville, with the Predators winning 5-2. The Predators led 3-2 after two periods before scoring twice in the opening minute of the third period to take a 5-2 lead. The Preds had ten players tally at least a point in the win, with both Luke Kunin and Calle Jarnkrok adding a goal and assist each. Juuse Saros stopped 30 of 32 shots in the win, while Chicago’s Kevin Lankinen allowed five goals on 22 shots and was pulled after allowing two early goals in the 3rd period.

The Predators currently occupy the final playoff spot in the Central Division. Nashville has reached the playoffs in each of the past six seasons, with only the Penguins holding a longer active postseason streak (14 seasons). The Blackhawks sit four points behind the Predators and have a game in hand on Nashville. Chicago reached the postseason last year after missing the playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.

On March 6, the Predators sat in sixth place in the Central Division and were 11 points outside the final playoff spot, which was held by Chicago at the time. Since then, Nashville has won 15 of their 23 games (15-7-1) to move up into a playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have lost 13 of their 21 games since March 6 (8-13-0) to fall out of a playoff spot.

WHAT: Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks

WHERE: United Center

WHEN: Wednesday, April 21, 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Eddie Olczyk

PROJECTED LINEUPS

PREDATORS

Rocco Grimaldi – Ryan Johansen – Viktor Arvidsson

Calle Jarnkrok – Mikael Granlund – Luke Kunin

Nick Cousins – Erik Haula – Matt Duchene

Yakov Trenin – Colton Sissons – Tanner Jeannot

Roman Josi – Matt Benning

Mattias Ekholm – Ryan Ellis

Ben Harpur – Erik Gudbranson

Starting goalie: Juuse Saros

BLACKHAWKS

Vinnie Hinostroza – Pius Suter – Patrick Kane

Alex DeBrincat – Kirby Dach – Adam Gaudette

Dominik Kubalik – Philipp Kurashev – Dylan Strome

Brett Connolly – David Kampf – Ryan Carpenter

Calvin de Haan – Connor Murphy

Duncan Keith – Wyatt Kalynuk

Riley Stillman – Nikita Zadorov

Starting goalie: Malcolm Subban