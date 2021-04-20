Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Dougie Hamilton, Tuukka Rask, Jaden Schwartz. Ranking the top pending 2021 NHL unrestricted free agents. [NBC Sports Edge]
• They have a grind in front of them, but Sunday’s win for the Canucks could catapult them in the North Division playoff race. [The Hockey News]
• A good look at the NHL teams that are getting plenty of offense from their defense. [JFresh]
• Why this summer could see plenty of change for the Flames. [Spector’s Hockey]
• Should he pick up his game, Jason Zucker could play an impactful role for the Penguins down the stretch. [Pensburgh]
• Why Florida-born Jakub Chychrun has eyes on playing on Canada’s blue line in the 2022 Olympics. [ESPN]
• Conor Sheary has become a productive staple in the Capitals’ lineup. [Japers’ Rink]
• The Devils have signed 2020 first-rounder Alexander Holtz to an entry-level deal. He’ll join AHL Binghamton after quarantine and his NHL contract will begin with the 2021-22 season. [All About the Jersey]
• Barry Trotz is hoping to get more from Noah Dobson as the Islanders eye a playoff berth. [NY Hockey Now]
• Nick Foligno could exit quarantine and be ready to play for the Maple Leafs by Thursday. [NHL.com]
