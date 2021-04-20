NHL Horoscopes Week 15: Taurus season a welcome calm

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s Taurus season, and you know what that means.

A lot of calm. Nearly the exact opposite of Aries’ chaos energy. The Taurus season is all about comforts, which doesn’t always fit the NHL description. Should make for an interesting month.

Stat Leaders

Connor McDavid: 74 points, 50 assists (Capricorn)

Auston Matthews: 33 goals (Virgo)

Mathieu Olivier: 68 PIM (Aquarius)

Andrei Vasilevskiy: .930 Save % (Cancer)

EAST DIVISION

• Boston Bruins: Highest concentration in Taurus

Cancer Mike Reilly is off to a great start.

Horoscope: The Bruins have been playing well for a while, but perhaps the Taurus season will ground them even more.

Do: Mike Reilly Don’t: Too much for the young guys

• Buffalo Sabres: Highest concentration in Sagittarius

The season inches towards a merciful end.

Horoscope: The Sabres were the first team to be mathematically eliminated this week.

Do: Best foot forward Don’t: Let Don Granato go

• Washington Capitals: Highest concentration in Taurus/Virgo

Virgo Anthony Mantha has been a welcome addition.

Horoscope: Mantha has been a welcome addition. These Taurus Capitals need to think about goaltending, though.

Do: Toe the line Don’t: Neglect goaltending x3

• New York Rangers: Highest concentration in Aquarius

Imagine if they had played like this like a month earlier.

Horoscope: Actually maybe the most Aquarius thing is suddenly improving and performing well way after it’s most likely too late.

Do: Finish strong Don’t: Drama

• New York Islanders: Highest concentration in Aquarius

The Isles still need more offense

Horoscope: Once Aquarius season ended the offensive-challenged Islanders totally forgot how to score entirely.

Do: Scoring Don’t: Late season slump

• New Jersey Devils: Highest concentration in Scorpio/Sagittarius

Taurus Jack Hughes has slowed down significantly.

Horoscope: The Devils are looking towards the future at this point, which means it’s time to focus on the young guys.

Do: Blackwood Don’t: Bad finish

• Philadelphia Flyers: Highest concentration in Taurus

The Flyers need this Sun season to go well.

Horoscope: The Flyers need all the help they can get. Perhaps the Taurus season is what they need.

Do: Carter Hart hot streak Don’t: Horrible finish

• Pittsburgh Penguins: Highest concentration in Leo/Taurus

Perhaps quietly, Leo Sidney Crosby is putting together an excellent campaign.

Horoscope: How can’t you love the way the Penguins are playing? It’s time to finish strong.

Do: Win some road games Don’t: Fall back

CENTRAL DIVISION

• Detroit Red Wings: Highest concentration in Aquarius

Seems like a good opportunity for Aquarius Richard Panik to get on track.

Horoscope: The Red Wings have to feel good about how they’re building after the trade deadline. Keep the positive vibes.

Do: Scoring Don’t: Forgot the power play

• Tampa Bay Lightning: Highest concentration in Gemini

Perhaps Gemini Nikita Kucherov will give the Lightning a spark.

Horoscope: Losing Aquarius Steven Stamkos to injury is tough luck. Don’t let it get in your head.

Do: Karma Don’t: Overthink

• Florida Panthers: Highest concentration in Virgo

Losing Leo Carter Verhaeghe is tough luck.

Horoscope: The Panthers keep surging. Maybe, just maybe they are for real after all.

Do: Defensive chemistry Don’t: Overthink Spencer Knight

• Carolina Hurricanes: Highest concentration in Cancer/Aries

Quietly, the Hurricanes goalie tandem has been one of the best in the league.

Horoscope: The Hurricanes should be on your radar as one of the scariest teams in the league if they aren’t already.

Do: Defense and goalies Don’t: Overextend

• Nashville Predators: Highest concentration in Gemini

Maybe the return of Capricorn Matt Duchene will be a spark.

Horoscope: The Gemini Predators keep pushing for more. Going 6-0 against Chicago can only help.

Do: Beat good teams Don’t: Lose bad games

• Dallas Stars: Highest concentration in Gemini and Cancer

Cancer rookie Jason Robertson has led a playoff push.

Horoscope: Dallas has a clear path to the postseason, but it’s all in their hands now. Don’t overthink, just do.

Do: Rookies Don’t: Injuries

• Chicago Blackhawks: Heaviest concentration in Aries

The schedule might make it so Chicago can’t make that final playoff push.

Horoscope: Losing six games to the playoff team ahead of you isn’t going to help no matter what sign the sun is in.

Do: Consistency Don’t: Lose to the same team a bunch

• Columbus Blue Jackets: Heaviest concentration in Cancer

Aries Patrik Laine has not been a good fit.

Horoscope: Is anyone playing worse than the Blue Jackets right now? What a rough limp to the finish line this has been.

Do: Finish ahead of Detroit Don’t: Oof

WEST DIVISION

• Minnesota Wild: Highest concentration in Virgo and Cancer

Taurus Kirill Kaprizov continues his Calder push.

Horoscope: The Wild seem rather locked into that third playoff spot in the West no matter what happens.

Do: Call up Matt Boldy Don’t: Look back

• St. Louis Blues: Highest concentration in Cancer and Aries

The Blues could sure use Cancer Jaden Schwartz getting hot.

Horoscope: They’re 3-6-1 in their last 10 and have been pushed from a playoff spot by a team not playing its best either.

Do: Any scoring Don’t: Whatever this has been

• Arizona Coyotes: Highest concentration in Leo

Certainly not the time to lose five games in a row.

Horoscope: The Leo Coyotes keep losing games and yet they are in a playoff position. Imagine if they went on a run.

Do: Score Don’t: Throw away a playoff chance

• San Jose Sharks: Highest concentration in Aries

Virgo Patrick Marleau broke the NHL regular season games played record this week.

Horoscope: If the Sharks really wanted a playoff seed they could make a push, but they don’t seem capable of that.

Do: Celebrate Marleau Don’t: Be weird about Marleau’s record

• Vegas Golden Knights: Highest concentration in Leo

The Golden Knights could use more scoring from Capricorn Jonathan Marchessault.

Horoscope: The Knights have won seven in a row. This Taurus season should be good for the fixed sign Golden Knights.

Do: Goaltending Don’t: Let the Avs catch up

• Anaheim Ducks: Heaviest concentration in Aquarius

Adding Cancer Haydn Fleury feels like it was a smart move.

Horoscope: The West has been so weird it’s not impossible mathematically for the Ducks to make a run, not like that’s happening.

Do: Play the kids Don’t: Offensive woes

• Los Angeles Kings: Highest concentration in Libra

The Kings could make a playoff push.

Horoscope: The Kings are just seven points out of a playoff spot with three games in hand, never say never?

Do: Goaltending Don’t: Bad finish

• Colorado Avalanche: Highest concentration in Scorpio

Taurus Devan Dubnyk is going to be heavily relied on for a bit.

Horoscope: Colorado has won nine of its last 10. Maybe only the Golden Knights can slow them down.

Do: Goalies Don’t: Squander games in hand

NORTH DIVISION

• Vancouver Canucks: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra

In their first game back, the Canucks beat the Maple Leafs.

Horoscope: The Canucks won their first game after dealing with a huge Covid outbreak. Thoughts with everyone still recovering.

Do: Be safe Don’t: Pressure, they literally just all had Covid

• Calgary Flames: Heaviest concentration in Pisces

Doesn’t seem like this is going anywhere.

Horoscope: They are Flaming out, so to speak.

Do: Figure out next season Don’t: Lose 13 road games

• Edmonton Oilers: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra

Aries goalie Mike Smith has been surprisingly good.

Horoscope: The Oilers have fallen behind the surging Jets, but have room to win some games and move back into second. Use the calmness of the Taurus season.

Do: McDavid highlight goals Don’t: Collapse

• Winnipeg Jets: Heaviest concentration in Aries

Perhaps Cancer Pierre-Luc Dubois has a run in him.

Horoscope: The Jets have a big opportunity in front of them with two games against the Maple Leafs this week. The end of Aries season will perhaps give some stability.

Do: Big week Don’t: Defensive woes

• Ottawa Senators: Heaviest concentration in Pisces

Gemini goalie Matt Murray seems to be taking a step forward.

Horoscope: Ottawa has actually won two in a row and hasn’t looked too bad. There’s more hope going into next season.

Do: Take the good vibes Don’t: Let Taurus Mercury make for a lax plan

• Montreal Canadiens: Heaviest concentration in Leo and Taurus

If Leo goalie Carey Price gets hot, the Habs might have a chance.

Horoscope: If Price is out that’ll hurt the Habs, who could use a strong Taurus season to close things out.

Do: Call up Cole Caufield x2 Don’t: Late collapse

• Toronto Maple Leafs: Heaviest concentration in Gemini

A two-game set with Winnipeg this week will be interesting.

Horoscope: All things considered the Leafs are really good, but we won’t know how Gemini they truly are until they sink or swim outside of the North.

Do: Beat the teams chasing you Don’t: External pressure

—

Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.