Mikko Rantanen, P.K. Subban added to NHL’s COVID protocol list

Colorado Avalanche star forward Mikko Rantanen and New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban were added to the NHL’s COVID protocol list on Tuesday.

The Athletic’s Peter Baugh notes that Rantanen marks the first Avalanche to land in COVID protocol since April 16. Rantanen joins Philipp Grubauer and Joonas Donskoi as Avalanche players currently in COVID protocol, while Bowen Byram was removed from that list on Monday.

As of this moment, the Avalanche’s plan remains to practice on Wednesday, and face the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. Naturally, that could change if the Avalanche experience additional COVID disruptions.

In other COVID and hockey-related news, the OHL announced that it won’t return to play this season.

