Bruins-Sabres stream: Tuesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

By Sean LeahyApr 20, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres. Bruins-Sabres stream coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Bruins remained hot on Sunday with a 6-3 decision in a wild game against first-place Washington. Boston currently occupies the fourth and final playoff spot in the East Division, leading the fifth-place Rangers by four points. The Bruins have won four straight entering Tuesday’s game, outscoring their opponents 15-6. Buffalo will miss the postseason for a 10th consecutive season, but have played better of late, earning points in eight of their last 11 games (6-3-2 record).

Boston’s vaunted “Perfection Line” of David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and team captain Patrice Bergeron combined for four goals and six assists in Sunday’s win. The Bruins also continue to receive significant production from an emerging second line of David Krejčí, Taylor Hall and Craig Smith, which tallied two goals and three assists. Krejčí had his first multi-goal effort since Jan. 13, 2020.

The NHL announced that Buffalo goalie Dustin Tokarski has been named First Star of the Week. Over the past week, Tokarski had a record of 2-1-1, while stopping 128 of 137 shots (for a save percentage of .934). His 27-save outing against Washington on Thursday marked his first NHL victory since Dec. 12, 2015. He pointed skyward after the final horn sounded, a nod to his late father.

WHAT: Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres
WHERE: KeyBank Center
WHEN: Tuesday, April 20, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local market: Boston)
ON THE CALL: John Walton, AJ Mleczko
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Sabres stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS
Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall – David Krejčí – Craig Smith
Nick RitchieCharlie CoyleJake DeBrusk
Sean KuralyCurtis LazarChris Wagner

Matt GrzelcykCharlie McAvoy
Mike ReillyConnor Clifton
Jeremy LauzonJakub Zboril

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

SABRES
Jeff SkinnerSam ReinhartVictor Olofsson
Rasmus AsplundCasey MittelstadtTage Thompson
Anders BjorkDylan Cozens – Arttu Ruotsalainen
Tobias RiederRiley Sheahan – Drake Cagguila

Mattias Samuelsson – Rasmus Ristolainen
Rasmus DahlinHenri Jokiharju
Jacob BrysonColin Miller

Starting goalie: Dustin Tokarski

