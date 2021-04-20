Bruins-Sabres stream: Tuesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres. Bruins-Sabres stream coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Bruins remained hot on Sunday with a 6-3 decision in a wild game against first-place Washington. Boston currently occupies the fourth and final playoff spot in the East Division, leading the fifth-place Rangers by four points. The Bruins have won four straight entering Tuesday’s game, outscoring their opponents 15-6. Buffalo will miss the postseason for a 10th consecutive season, but have played better of late, earning points in eight of their last 11 games (6-3-2 record).

Boston’s vaunted “Perfection Line” of David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and team captain Patrice Bergeron combined for four goals and six assists in Sunday’s win. The Bruins also continue to receive significant production from an emerging second line of David Krejčí, Taylor Hall and Craig Smith, which tallied two goals and three assists. Krejčí had his first multi-goal effort since Jan. 13, 2020.

The NHL announced that Buffalo goalie Dustin Tokarski has been named First Star of the Week. Over the past week, Tokarski had a record of 2-1-1, while stopping 128 of 137 shots (for a save percentage of .934). His 27-save outing against Washington on Thursday marked his first NHL victory since Dec. 12, 2015. He pointed skyward after the final horn sounded, a nod to his late father.

WHAT: Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres

WHERE: KeyBank Center

WHEN: Tuesday, April 20, 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local market: Boston)

ON THE CALL: John Walton, AJ Mleczko

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall – David Krejčí – Craig Smith

Nick Ritchie – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Sean Kuraly – Curtis Lazar – Chris Wagner

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly – Connor Clifton

Jeremy Lauzon – Jakub Zboril

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

SABRES

Jeff Skinner – Sam Reinhart – Victor Olofsson

Rasmus Asplund – Casey Mittelstadt – Tage Thompson

Anders Bjork – Dylan Cozens – Arttu Ruotsalainen

Tobias Rieder – Riley Sheahan – Drake Cagguila

Mattias Samuelsson – Rasmus Ristolainen

Rasmus Dahlin – Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson – Colin Miller

Starting goalie: Dustin Tokarski