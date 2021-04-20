Bruins-Sabres stream: Tuesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres. Bruins-Sabres stream coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Bruins remained hot on Sunday with a 6-3 decision in a wild game against first-place Washington. Boston currently occupies the fourth and final playoff spot in the East Division, leading the fifth-place Rangers by four points. The Bruins have won four straight entering Tuesday’s game, outscoring their opponents 15-6. Buffalo will miss the postseason for a 10th consecutive season, but have played better of late, earning points in eight of their last 11 games (6-3-2 record).
Boston’s vaunted “Perfection Line” of David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and team captain Patrice Bergeron combined for four goals and six assists in Sunday’s win. The Bruins also continue to receive significant production from an emerging second line of David Krejčí, Taylor Hall and Craig Smith, which tallied two goals and three assists. Krejčí had his first multi-goal effort since Jan. 13, 2020.
The NHL announced that Buffalo goalie Dustin Tokarski has been named First Star of the Week. Over the past week, Tokarski had a record of 2-1-1, while stopping 128 of 137 shots (for a save percentage of .934). His 27-save outing against Washington on Thursday marked his first NHL victory since Dec. 12, 2015. He pointed skyward after the final horn sounded, a nod to his late father.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres
WHERE: KeyBank Center
WHEN: Tuesday, April 20, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local market: Boston)
ON THE CALL: John Walton, AJ Mleczko
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Sabres stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BRUINS
Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall – David Krejčí – Craig Smith
Nick Ritchie – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk
Sean Kuraly – Curtis Lazar – Chris Wagner
Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy
Mike Reilly – Connor Clifton
Jeremy Lauzon – Jakub Zboril
Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask
SABRES
Jeff Skinner – Sam Reinhart – Victor Olofsson
Rasmus Asplund – Casey Mittelstadt – Tage Thompson
Anders Bjork – Dylan Cozens – Arttu Ruotsalainen
Tobias Rieder – Riley Sheahan – Drake Cagguila
Mattias Samuelsson – Rasmus Ristolainen
Rasmus Dahlin – Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson – Colin Miller
Starting goalie: Dustin Tokarski