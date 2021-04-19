Red Wings-Stars stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars. Red Wings-Stars stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This is the first of four consecutive meetings between these clubs over the course of six days. The first two games take place in Dallas, with the final two coming in Detroit. The Stars have taken three of the first-four clashes in this series, including 3-0 shutout on March 20.

Dallas completed a two-game sweep of Columbus with a convincing 5-1 victory on Saturday. Dallas is peaking at the right time, earning points in six consecutive games with a 4-0-2 record, outscoring their opponents, 22-9.

Stars rookie Jason Robertson is one of the reasons Dallas remains alive for a playoff spot. The 21-year-old California native has eight points (4G-4A) during the Stars’ current six-game point streak. While Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov is the clear favorite to win this season’s Calder Trophy (-500 according to PointsBet), Robertson has been the more productive rookie this spring. Since March 1, Robertson leads all rookies in assists (16) and points (26).

On Saturday, Detroit had its season-high win streak halted at three games with a 4-0 loss at home against Chicago. Red Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier stopped 23 of 26 shots in a losing effort. Detroit begins its final 10-game stretch of the regular season with four consecutive meetings with Dallas.

WHAT: Detroit Red Wings at Dallas Stars

WHERE: American Airlines Center

WHEN: Monday, April 19, 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Joe Micheletti

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Red Wings-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

RED WINGS

Jakub Vrana – Dylan Larkin – Filip Zadina

Richard Panik – Michael Rasmussen – Valtteri Filppula

Darren Helm – Luke Glendening – Adam Erne

Frans Nielsen – Vladislav Namestnikov – Sam Gagner

Dennis Cholowski – Filip Hronek

Marc Staal – Troy Stecher

Danny DeKeyser – Gustav Lindstrom

Starting goalie: Thomas Greiss

STARS

Jason Robertson – Roope Hintz – Joe Pavelski

Jason Dickinson – Jamie Benn – Denis Gurianov

Andrew Cogliano – Radek Faksa – Blake Comeau

Rhett Gardner – Tanner Kero – Nicholas Caamano

Esa Lindell – John Klingberg

Jamie Oleksiak – Miro Heiskanen

Andrej Sekera – Sami Vatanen

Starting goalie: Anton Khudobin