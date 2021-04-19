Red Wings-Stars stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars. Red Wings-Stars stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
This is the first of four consecutive meetings between these clubs over the course of six days. The first two games take place in Dallas, with the final two coming in Detroit. The Stars have taken three of the first-four clashes in this series, including 3-0 shutout on March 20.
Dallas completed a two-game sweep of Columbus with a convincing 5-1 victory on Saturday. Dallas is peaking at the right time, earning points in six consecutive games with a 4-0-2 record, outscoring their opponents, 22-9.
Stars rookie Jason Robertson is one of the reasons Dallas remains alive for a playoff spot. The 21-year-old California native has eight points (4G-4A) during the Stars’ current six-game point streak. While Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov is the clear favorite to win this season’s Calder Trophy (-500 according to PointsBet), Robertson has been the more productive rookie this spring. Since March 1, Robertson leads all rookies in assists (16) and points (26).
On Saturday, Detroit had its season-high win streak halted at three games with a 4-0 loss at home against Chicago. Red Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier stopped 23 of 26 shots in a losing effort. Detroit begins its final 10-game stretch of the regular season with four consecutive meetings with Dallas.
WHAT: Detroit Red Wings at Dallas Stars
WHERE: American Airlines Center
WHEN: Monday, April 19, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Joe Micheletti
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Red Wings-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
RED WINGS
Jakub Vrana – Dylan Larkin – Filip Zadina
Richard Panik – Michael Rasmussen – Valtteri Filppula
Darren Helm – Luke Glendening – Adam Erne
Frans Nielsen – Vladislav Namestnikov – Sam Gagner
Dennis Cholowski – Filip Hronek
Marc Staal – Troy Stecher
Danny DeKeyser – Gustav Lindstrom
Starting goalie: Thomas Greiss
STARS
Jason Robertson – Roope Hintz – Joe Pavelski
Jason Dickinson – Jamie Benn – Denis Gurianov
Andrew Cogliano – Radek Faksa – Blake Comeau
Rhett Gardner – Tanner Kero – Nicholas Caamano
Esa Lindell – John Klingberg
Jamie Oleksiak – Miro Heiskanen
Andrej Sekera – Sami Vatanen
Starting goalie: Anton Khudobin