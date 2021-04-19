Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• Growing up in Saskatchewan, Gordie Howe was an idol to Patrick Marleau. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• The Vladimir Tarasenko of old is slowly coming back for the Blues. [St. Louis Gametime]

• There remains hope that the North Division playoffs will take place in their respective Canadian cities. But a bubble option remains on the table. [Sportsnet]

• Canucks head coach Travis Green on dealing with the team’s COVID-19 outbreak: “When you coach a team and you care about your players so much, it’s almost like your kids. You want to make them feel better and you can’t.” [TSN]

• On their Hockey Fights Cancer night, the Flyers paid tribute to teammate Oskar Lindblom. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• Coyotes pay tribute to Leighton Accardo with Ring of Honor induction. [PHT]

• Bob Corkum abruptly steps down as US women’s hockey coach. [PHT via AP]

• Six points out and 12 games to go. Do the Flames have a shot at the playoffs? [Flames Nation]

• Now that Travis Zajac is on Long Island, it’s Nico Hischier‘s turn to step up as the Devils’ main face-off man. [All About the Jersey]

• Help your fantasy hockey team this week by picking up Mats Zuccarello and Denis Gurianov. [NBC Sports Edge]

• The sons of Mike Sillinger, Brian Boucher, and Shane Doan could have an impact on the 2021 NHL Draft. [NHL.com]

