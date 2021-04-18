Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The ProHockeyTalk 2020-21 NHL Trade Tracker is your one-stop shop for all completed deals. The 2021 NHL trade deadline was Monday, April. 12 at 3 p.m. ET.

April 12, 2021

Washington Capitals: Michael Raffl

Philadelphia Flyers: 2021 fifth-round pick (Philadelphia retains 25% of Raffl’s contract.)

April 12, 2021

Vancouver Canucks: 2021 sixth-round pick

Winnipeg Jets: Jordie Benn

April 12, 2021

Vancouver Canucks: Madison Bowey, 2021 fifth-round pick

Chicago Blackhawks: 2021 fourth-round pick

April 12, 2021

Anaheim Ducks: Haydn Fleury

Carolina Hurricanes: Jani Hakanpää, 2022 sixth-round pick

April 12, 2021 (link)

Detroit Red Wings: Richard Panik, Jakub Vrana, 2021 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick

Washington Capitals: Anthony Mantha

April 12, 2021

Toronto Maple Leafs: Antti Suomela

San Jose Sharks: Alexander Barabanov

April 12, 2021

Ottawa Senators: 2023 seventh-round pick, Brandon Fortunato

Nashville Predators: Erik Gudbranson

April 12, 2021

Anaheim Ducks: 2022 fifth-round pick

Toronto Maple Leafs: Ben Hutton

April 12, 2021 (link)

Vegas Golden Knights: Mattias Janmark, 2022 fifth-round pick, Nick DeSimone

Chicago Blackhawks: 2021 second-round pick, 2022 third-round pick (Chicago retains 50% of Janmark’s salary)

San Jose Sharks: 2022 fifth-round pick (San Jose retains 50% of Janmark’s salary)

April 12, 2021

Philadelphia Flyers: 2022 seventh-round pick (Philadelphia retains 50% of Gustafsson’s cap hit.)

Montreal Canadiens: Erik Gustafsson

April 12, 2021

Calgary Flames: 2022 second-round pick, Emil Heineman

Florida Panthers: Sam Bennett, 2022 sixth-round pick

April 12, 2021

Colorado Avalanche: Carl Soderberg

Chicago Blackhawks: Josh Dickinson, Ryder Rolston

April 12, 2021

New Jersey Devils: Dmitry Kulikov

Edmonton Oilers: Conditional 2022 fourth-round pick (Pick becomes a third-rounder if the Oilers win a playoff round.)

April 12, 2021

San Jose Sharks: Magnus Chrona

Tampa Bay Lightning: Frederik Claesson

April 12, 2021

Chicago Blackhawks: Adam Gaudette

Vancouver Canucks: Matthew Highmore

April 12, 2021 (link)

Buffalo Sabres: Anders Bjork, 2022 second-round pick (Buffalo retains 50% of Hall’s salary)

Boston Bruins: Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar

April 11, 2021 (link)

Pittsburgh Penguins: Jeff Carter

Los Angeles Kings: 2022 conditional third-round pick, 2023 conditional fourth-round pick (The 2022 third-round pick becomes a second-round pick if the Penguins reach the 221 Stanley Cup Final and Carter plays in at least 50% of the games. The 2023 fourth-rounder becomes a third-rounder if Carter plays in at least 50 games next season.)

April 11, 2021

New York Islanders: Braydon Coburn

Ottawa Senators: 2022 seventh-round pick

April 11, 2021

Toronto Maple Leafs: David Rittich

Calgary Flames: 2022 third-round pick (Calgary retains 50% of Rittich’s salary)

April 11, 2021

Boston Bruins: Mike Reilly

Ottawa Senators: 2022 third-round pick

April 11, 2021 (link)

Toronto Maple Leafs: Nick Foligno, Stefan Noesen

Columbus Blue Jackets: 2021 first-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick (Columbus retains 50% of Foligno’s salary)

San Jose Sharks: 2021 fourth-round pick (San Jose retains 25% of Foligno’s salary)

April 11, 2021 (link)

Detroit Red Wings: Hayden Verbeek, 2021 fifth-round pick

Montreal Canadiens: Jon Merrill

April 11, 2021

New Jersey Devils: Jonas Siegenthaler

Washington Capitals: 2021 conditional third-round pick (Originally owned by Arizona, which is conditional between Coyotes and Devils. If pick is not moved to New Jersey, it becomes New Jersey’s 2021 third-round pick rather than Arizona’s.)

April 10, 2021 (link)

Colorado Avalanche: Devan Dubnyk

San Jose Sharks: Greg Pateryn, 2021 fifth-round pick

April 10, 2021 (link)

Buffalo Sabres: 2021 third-round pick

Florida Panthers: Brandon Montour

April 10, 2021 (link)

Columbus Blue Jackets: Tampa’s 2021 first-round pick, Tampa’s 2022 third-round pick (Columbus retains 50% of Savard’s salary.)

Detroit Red Wings: Tampa’s 2021 fourth-round pick (Detroit retains 50% of Savard’s salary.)

Tampa Bay Lightning: David Savard, Brian Lashoff

April 9, 2021

Colorado Avalanche: Patrik Nemeth (Colorado retains 50% of Nemeth’s salary)

Detroit Red Wings: 2022 fourth-round draft pick

April 9, 2021

Toronto Maple Leafs: Riley Nash

Columbus Blue Jackets: 2022 conditional seventh-round pick (Pick becomes a sixth if Nash appears in 25% of Toronto’s 2020-21 playoff games.)

April 8, 2021 (link)

Chicago Blackhawks: Brett Connolly, Riley Stillman, Henrik Borgstrom (RFA rights), 2021 seventh-round pick

Florida Panthers: Lucas Carlsson, Lucas Wallmark

April 7, 2021 (link)

New York Islanders: Kyle Palmieri, Travis Zajac

New Jersey Devils: 2021 first-round pick, conditional 2022 second-rounder, A.J. Greer, and Mason Jobst. (Devils retain 50% of salaries for both Palmieri and Zajac.)

April 2, 2021

Chicago Blackhawks: Vinnie Hinostroza

Florida Panthers: Brad Morrison

March 29, 2021

Los Angeles Kings: Christian Wolanin

Ottawa Senators: Michael Amadio

March 27, 2021 (link)

Los Angeles Kings: Brendan Lemieux

New York Rangers: 2021 fourth-round pick

March 26, 2021 (link)

Buffalo Sabres: 2021 third and fifth-round picks (Sabres retain $1.625M of Staal’s salary)

Montreal Canadiens: Eric Staal

March 24, 2021

Anaheim Ducks: Alexander Volkov

Tampa Bay Lightning: Antoine Morand, 2023 conditional seventh-round pick

March 20, 2021 (link)

Buffalo Sabres: 2021 sixth-round pick

Colorado Avalanche: Jonas Johansson

March 12, 2021

Columbus Blue Jackets: Mikko Lehtonen

Toronto Maple Leafs: Veini Vehvilainen

Feb. 15, 2021

Carolina Hurricanes: David Warsofsky, Yegor Korshkov

Toronto Maple Leafs: Alex Galchenyuk

Feb. 13, 2021

Carolina Hurricanes: 2022 seventh-round pick

Columbus Blue Jackets: Gregory Hofmann

Feb. 13, 2021 (link)

Carolina Hurricanes: Cedric Paquette, Alex Galchenyuk

Ottawa Senators: Ryan Dzingel

Jan. 27, 2021

San Jose Sharks: Christian Jaros

Ottawa Senators: Jack Kopacka, 2022 seventh-round pick

Jan. 27, 2021

Anaheim Ducks: Trevor Carrick

San Jose Sharks: Jack Kopacka

Jan. 23, 2021 (link)

Columbus Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine, Jack Roslovic

Winnipeg Jets: Pierre-Luc Dubois, 2022 third-round pick (Jets retain 26% of Laine’s contract)

Jan. 19, 2021 (link)

Colorado Avalanche: Greg Pateryn

Minnesota Wild: Ian Cole (Avs retain 18.8% of Cole’s contract)