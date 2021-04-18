Flyers-Islanders stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

By Sean LeahyApr 18, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT
Flyers-Islanders stream
Getty Images
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders. Flyers-Islanders stream coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The New York Islanders close out a three-game road trip in Philadelphia, coming off consecutive losses at Boston. Despite being firmly in a top four spot when it comes to the playoff picture in the East, the Isles look to get back on track after dropping three of their previous four games (1-3-0). The Flyers, on the other hand, are on the outside looking in. Entering Sunday’s action, Philadelphia is eight points behind Boston for the fourth and final playoff spot in the East. Like the Isles, the Flyers have also lost three of their last four games (1-3-0).

Sunday’s game will be the eighth and final regular season meeting between these clubs for the 2020-21 campaign. After dropping the first-three contests, the Islanders have won the last four. Five of the first-seven games have gone past regulation.

The Islanders were without wingers Cal Clutterbuck and Josh Bailey in Friday’s 3-0 loss at Boston due to undisclosed injuries. For Bailey, it ended a streak of 196 consecutive games played. His previous absence from the lineup took place March 31, 2018.

The Flyers’ penalty kill unit yielded two power play goals on Saturday, both by Alex Ovechkin. That brings the Flyers total of power play goals allowed to 36 in 44 games. Philly’s PK percentage of 73.3% this season ranks 30th in the NHL and is a significant drop from a season ago (81.8%).

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers
WHERE: Wells Fargo Center
WHEN: Sunday, April 18, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLYERS
Jakub VoracekSean CouturierTravis Konecny
Joel FarabeeClaude Giroux – Wade Allison
Oskar LindblomKevin HayesJames van Riemsdyk
Carsen TwarynskiScott LaughtonNicolas Aube-Kubel

Ivan ProvorovJustin Braun
Travis SanheimPhilippe Myers
Samuel MorinShayne Gostisbehere

Starting goalie: Brian Elliott

ISLANDERS
Mathew BarzalTravis ZajacJordan Eberle
Michael Dal ColleBrock NelsonKyle Palmieri
Anthony BeauvillierJean-Gabriel PageauOliver Wahlstrom
Matt MartinCasey CizikasLeo Komarov

Adam PelechRyan Pulock
Nick LeddyScott Mayfield
Noah DobsonAndy Greene

Starting goalie: Semyon Varlamov

