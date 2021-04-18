Flyers-Islanders stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders. Flyers-Islanders stream coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The New York Islanders close out a three-game road trip in Philadelphia, coming off consecutive losses at Boston. Despite being firmly in a top four spot when it comes to the playoff picture in the East, the Isles look to get back on track after dropping three of their previous four games (1-3-0). The Flyers, on the other hand, are on the outside looking in. Entering Sunday’s action, Philadelphia is eight points behind Boston for the fourth and final playoff spot in the East. Like the Isles, the Flyers have also lost three of their last four games (1-3-0).

Sunday’s game will be the eighth and final regular season meeting between these clubs for the 2020-21 campaign. After dropping the first-three contests, the Islanders have won the last four. Five of the first-seven games have gone past regulation.

The Islanders were without wingers Cal Clutterbuck and Josh Bailey in Friday’s 3-0 loss at Boston due to undisclosed injuries. For Bailey, it ended a streak of 196 consecutive games played. His previous absence from the lineup took place March 31, 2018.

The Flyers’ penalty kill unit yielded two power play goals on Saturday, both by Alex Ovechkin. That brings the Flyers total of power play goals allowed to 36 in 44 games. Philly’s PK percentage of 73.3% this season ranks 30th in the NHL and is a significant drop from a season ago (81.8%).

WHAT: New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers

WHERE: Wells Fargo Center

WHEN: Sunday, April 18, 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLYERS

Jakub Voracek – Sean Couturier – Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee – Claude Giroux – Wade Allison

Oskar Lindblom – Kevin Hayes – James van Riemsdyk

Carsen Twarynski – Scott Laughton – Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ivan Provorov – Justin Braun

Travis Sanheim – Philippe Myers

Samuel Morin – Shayne Gostisbehere

Starting goalie: Brian Elliott

ISLANDERS

Mathew Barzal – Travis Zajac – Jordan Eberle

Michael Dal Colle – Brock Nelson – Kyle Palmieri

Anthony Beauvillier – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin – Casey Cizikas – Leo Komarov

Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock

Nick Leddy – Scott Mayfield

Noah Dobson – Andy Greene

Starting goalie: Semyon Varlamov