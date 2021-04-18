Bruins-Capitals stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBC matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. Bruins-Capitals stream coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

In what could be a preview of a First-Round matchup in the East Division, the Bruins look for a fourth consecutive victory as they host first-place Washington. The Capitals, which began a four-game road trip with a win over Philadelphia on Saturday, have a 4-1-0 mark in their last five contests.

Sunday’s clash will be the seventh of eight games this season between these foes, which have split the first six matchups. In their last meeting on April 11, Washington handed Boston a lopsided 8-1 defeat, as T.J. Oshie, Lars Eller and Conor Sheary each scored two goals in the win. These clubs will close out the regular season against each other May 11 in Washington, D.C.

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin scored two goals (23, 24) Saturday in a 6-3 win over Philadelphia. Ovechkin is now one goal shy of tying Hockey Hall of Famer Marcel Dionne for fifth place on the NHL’s all-time list. Ovechkin, who has been on a scoring tear of late, has six goals in his last eight games.

Tuukka Rask will be back in net on Sunday, making his second start since returning from an upper-body injury on Thursday. Rask earned his 300th career win, stopping 22 of 23 shots in a 4-1 win over the Islanders. Rask’s feat came in just his 552nd career game, matching Pekka Rinne as the fifth-fastest goalie to reach the 300-win mark, behind Jacques Plante (521), Andy Moog (543), Marc-Andre Fleury (547) and Martin Brodeur (548).

WHAT: Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins

WHERE: TD Garden

WHEN: Sunday, April 18, 12 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

ON THE CALL: Mike Tirico, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall – David Krejci – Craig Smith

Nick Ritchie – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Sean Kuraly – Curtis Lazar – Chris Wagner

Jeremy Lauzon – Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly – Connor Clifton

Jakub Zboril – Steve Kampfer

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

CAPITALS

Alex Ovechkin – Evgeny Kuznetsov – Tom Wilson

Anthony Mantha – Nicklas Backstrom – T.J. Oshie

Conor Sheary – Lars Eller – Daniel Sprong

Carl Hagelin – Nic Dowd – Garnet Hathaway

Dmitry Orlov – John Carlson

Brenden Dillon – Justin Schultz

Zdeno Chara – Nick Jensen

Starting goalie: Vitek Vanecek