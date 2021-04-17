Penguins-Sabres stream: Saturday’s NHL on NBC matchup

By Sean LeahyApr 17, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Saturday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres. Penguins-Sabres stream coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Penguins head to western New York to face the Sabres in East Division action. Pittsburgh currently holds the third spot in the East standings, just three points behind first-place Washington, which will also be in action against Philadelphia on Saturday.

The Penguins find themselves firmly in the top four of the East Division, and are likely to reach the postseason for a 15th straight season, which would extend the longest active streak for consecutive playoff appearances. Entering play on March 1, the Pens were in fifth place, two points below the division’s postseason cut line. Since then, Pittsburgh has the third-most points in the NHL.

On Thursday, newly acquired center Jeff Carter made his Pittsburgh debut against one of his former clubs, the Flyers. Carter shared a line with Jared McCann and Jason Zucker. In 17:54 of ice time, Carter managed two shots and won nine of 13 faceoffs (69%).

Following Friday’s practice, Buffalo interim head coach Don Granato provided an update of goalie Linus Ullmark, who sustained a lower-body injury in a 3-2 shootout loss to Boston on Tuesday. Ullmark, who missed 15 games with a lower-body injury in February and March, is 9-6-3 with a .917 save percentage in 20 games this season.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 3 P.M. ET – NBC]

WHAT: Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres
WHERE: KeyBank Center
WHEN: Saturday, April 17, 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Penguins-Sabres stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

PENGUINS
Jake GuentzelSidney CrosbyBryan Rust
Jared McCann – Jeff Carter – Jason Zucker
Zach Aston-ReeseTeddy BluegerEvan Rodrigues
Radim ZohornaMark JankowskiColton Sceviour

Brian DumoulinKris Letang
Marcus PetterssonJohn Marino
Mike MathesonCody Ceci

Starting goalie: Tristan Jarry

SABRES
Jeff SkinnerSam ReinhartVictor Olofsson
Rasmus AsplundCasey MittelstadtTage Thompson
Anders BjorkDylan Cozens – Arttu Ruotsalainen
Tobias RiederCody EakinJean-Sebastien Dea

Jacob BrysonRasmus Ristolainen
Rasmus DahlinHenri Jokiharju
Matt IrwinColin Miller

Starting goalie: Dustin Tokarski

