Penguins-Sabres stream: Saturday’s NHL on NBC matchup

NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Saturday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres. Penguins-Sabres stream coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Penguins head to western New York to face the Sabres in East Division action. Pittsburgh currently holds the third spot in the East standings, just three points behind first-place Washington, which will also be in action against Philadelphia on Saturday.
The Penguins find themselves firmly in the top four of the East Division, and are likely to reach the postseason for a 15th straight season, which would extend the longest active streak for consecutive playoff appearances. Entering play on March 1, the Pens were in fifth place, two points below the division’s postseason cut line. Since then, Pittsburgh has the third-most points in the NHL.
On Thursday, newly acquired center Jeff Carter made his Pittsburgh debut against one of his former clubs, the Flyers. Carter shared a line with Jared McCann and Jason Zucker. In 17:54 of ice time, Carter managed two shots and won nine of 13 faceoffs (69%).
Following Friday’s practice, Buffalo interim head coach Don Granato provided an update of goalie Linus Ullmark, who sustained a lower-body injury in a 3-2 shootout loss to Boston on Tuesday. Ullmark, who missed 15 games with a lower-body injury in February and March, is 9-6-3 with a .917 save percentage in 20 games this season.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 3 P.M. ET – NBC]
WHAT: Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres
WHERE: KeyBank Center
WHEN: Saturday, April 17, 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Penguins-Sabres stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
PENGUINS
Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust
Jared McCann – Jeff Carter – Jason Zucker
Zach Aston-Reese – Teddy Blueger – Evan Rodrigues
Radim Zohorna – Mark Jankowski – Colton Sceviour
Brian Dumoulin – Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson – John Marino
Mike Matheson – Cody Ceci
Starting goalie: Tristan Jarry
SABRES
Jeff Skinner – Sam Reinhart – Victor Olofsson
Rasmus Asplund – Casey Mittelstadt – Tage Thompson
Anders Bjork – Dylan Cozens – Arttu Ruotsalainen
Tobias Rieder – Cody Eakin – Jean-Sebastien Dea
Jacob Bryson – Rasmus Ristolainen
Rasmus Dahlin – Henri Jokiharju
Matt Irwin – Colin Miller
Starting goalie: Dustin Tokarski