Penguins-Sabres stream: Saturday’s NHL on NBC matchup

NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Saturday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres. Penguins-Sabres stream coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Penguins head to western New York to face the Sabres in East Division action. Pittsburgh currently holds the third spot in the East standings, just three points behind first-place Washington, which will also be in action against Philadelphia on Saturday.

The Penguins find themselves firmly in the top four of the East Division, and are likely to reach the postseason for a 15th straight season, which would extend the longest active streak for consecutive playoff appearances. Entering play on March 1, the Pens were in fifth place, two points below the division’s postseason cut line. Since then, Pittsburgh has the third-most points in the NHL.

On Thursday, newly acquired center Jeff Carter made his Pittsburgh debut against one of his former clubs, the Flyers. Carter shared a line with Jared McCann and Jason Zucker. In 17:54 of ice time, Carter managed two shots and won nine of 13 faceoffs (69%).

Following Friday’s practice, Buffalo interim head coach Don Granato provided an update of goalie Linus Ullmark, who sustained a lower-body injury in a 3-2 shootout loss to Boston on Tuesday. Ullmark, who missed 15 games with a lower-body injury in February and March, is 9-6-3 with a .917 save percentage in 20 games this season.

WHAT: Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres

WHERE: KeyBank Center

WHEN: Saturday, April 17, 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Penguins-Sabres stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

PENGUINS

Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust

Jared McCann – Jeff Carter – Jason Zucker

Zach Aston-Reese – Teddy Blueger – Evan Rodrigues

Radim Zohorna – Mark Jankowski – Colton Sceviour

Brian Dumoulin – Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson – John Marino

Mike Matheson – Cody Ceci

Starting goalie: Tristan Jarry

SABRES

Jeff Skinner – Sam Reinhart – Victor Olofsson

Rasmus Asplund – Casey Mittelstadt – Tage Thompson

Anders Bjork – Dylan Cozens – Arttu Ruotsalainen

Tobias Rieder – Cody Eakin – Jean-Sebastien Dea

Jacob Bryson – Rasmus Ristolainen

Rasmus Dahlin – Henri Jokiharju

Matt Irwin – Colin Miller

Starting goalie: Dustin Tokarski