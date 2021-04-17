Hockey Culture: ‘You Can Play Project’ leads LGBTQ+ inclusivity initiatives

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to Hockey Culture, the NBC Sports multi-platform content offering dedicated to bringing equality and inclusion to hockey. Led by NBC Sports’ Anson Carter, Hockey Culture addresses contemporary topics within the sport, aim to promote diversity around the game , and increase community engagement.

Anson Carter welcomes Pittsburgh Penguins President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke to discuss his family’s role in the You Can Play Project, fighting homophobia in hockey and the strides the NHL has made in inclusion.

Subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports

You can watch previous Hockey Culture episodes featuring Ryan Reaves, Grant Fuhr, Willie O’Ree, Harnarayan Singh, and more by clicking here.