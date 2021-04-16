The ProHockeyTalk 2020-21 NHL Trade Tracker is your one-stop shop for all completed deals. The 2021 NHL trade deadline was Monday, April. 12 at 3 p.m. ET.
April 12, 2021
Washington Capitals: Michael Raffl
Philadelphia Flyers: 2021 fifth-round pick (Philadelphia retains 25% of Raffl’s contract.)
April 12, 2021
Vancouver Canucks: 2021 sixth-round pick
Winnipeg Jets: Jordie Benn
April 12, 2021
Vancouver Canucks: Madison Bowey, 2021 fifth-round pick
Chicago Blackhawks: 2021 fourth-round pick
April 12, 2021
Anaheim Ducks: Haydn Fleury
Carolina Hurricanes: Jani Hakanpää, 2022 sixth-round pick
April 12, 2021 (link)
Detroit Red Wings: Richard Panik, Jakub Vrana, 2021 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick
Washington Capitals: Anthony Mantha
April 12, 2021
Toronto Maple Leafs: Antti Suomela
San Jose Sharks: Alexander Barabanov
April 12, 2021
Ottawa Senators: 2023 seventh-round pick, Brandon Fortunato
Nashville Predators: Erik Gudbranson
April 12, 2021
Anaheim Ducks: 2022 fifth-round pick
Toronto Maple Leafs: Ben Hutton
April 12, 2021 (link)
Vegas Golden Knights: Mattias Janmark, 2022 fifth-round pick, Nick DeSimone
Chicago Blackhawks: 2021 second-round pick, 2022 third-round pick (Chicago retains 50% of Janmark’s salary)
San Jose Sharks: 2022 fifth-round pick (San Jose retains 50% of Janmark’s salary)
April 12, 2021
Philadelphia Flyers: 2022 seventh-round pick (Philadelphia retains 50% of Gustafsson’s cap hit.)
Montreal Canadiens: Erik Gustafsson
April 12, 2021
Calgary Flames: 2022 second-round pick, Emil Heineman
Florida Panthers: Sam Bennett, 2022 sixth-round pick
April 12, 2021
Colorado Avalanche: Carl Soderberg
Chicago Blackhawks: Josh Dickinson, Ryder Rolston
April 12, 2021
New Jersey Devils: Dmitry Kulikov
Edmonton Oilers: Conditional 2022 fourth-round pick (Pick becomes a third-rounder if the Oilers win a playoff round.)
April 12, 2021
San Jose Sharks: Magnus Chrona
Tampa Bay Lightning: Frederik Claesson
April 12, 2021
Chicago Blackhawks: Adam Gaudette
Vancouver Canucks: Matthew Highmore
April 12, 2021 (link)
Buffalo Sabres: Anders Bjork, 2022 second-round pick (Buffalo retains 50% of Hall’s salary)
Boston Bruins: Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar
April 11, 2021 (link)
Pittsburgh Penguins: Jeff Carter
Los Angeles Kings: 2022 conditional third-round pick, 2023 conditional fourth-round pick (The 2022 third-round pick becomes a second-round pick if the Penguins reach the 221 Stanley Cup Final and Carter plays in at least 50% of the games. The 2023 fourth-rounder becomes a third-rounder if Carter plays in at least 50 games next season.)
April 11, 2021
New York Islanders: Braydon Coburn
Ottawa Senators: 2022 seventh-round pick
April 11, 2021
Toronto Maple Leafs: David Rittich
Calgary Flames: 2022 third-round pick (Calgary retains 50% of Rittich’s salary)
April 11, 2021
Boston Bruins: Mike Reilly
Ottawa Senators: 2022 third-round pick
April 11, 2021 (link)
Toronto Maple Leafs: Nick Foligno, Stefan Noesen
Columbus Blue Jackets: 2021 first-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick (Columbus retains 50% of Foligno’s salary)
San Jose Sharks: 2021 fourth-round pick (San Jose retains 25% of Foligno’s salary)
April 11, 2021 (link)
Detroit Red Wings: Hayden Verbeek, 2021 fifth-round pick
Montreal Canadiens: Jon Merrill
April 11, 2021
New Jersey Devils: Jonas Siegenthaler
Washington Capitals: 2021 conditional third-round pick (Originally owned by Arizona, which is conditional between Coyotes and Devils. If pick is not moved to New Jersey, it becomes New Jersey’s 2021 third-round pick rather than Arizona’s.)
April 10, 2021 (link)
Colorado Avalanche: Devan Dubnyk
San Jose Sharks: Greg Pateryn, 2021 fifth-round pick
April 10, 2021 (link)
Buffalo Sabres: 2021 third-round pick
Florida Panthers: Brandon Montour
April 10, 2021 (link)
Columbus Blue Jackets: Tampa’s 2021 first-round pick, Tampa’s 2022 third-round pick (Columbus retains 50% of Savard’s salary.)
Detroit Red Wings: Tampa’s 2021 fourth-round pick (Detroit retains 50% of Savard’s salary.)
Tampa Bay Lightning: David Savard, Brian Lashoff
April 9, 2021
Colorado Avalanche: Patrik Nemeth (Colorado retains 50% of Nemeth’s salary)
Detroit Red Wings: 2022 fourth-round draft pick
April 9, 2021
Toronto Maple Leafs: Riley Nash
Columbus Blue Jackets: 2022 conditional seventh-round pick (Pick becomes a sixth if Nash appears in 25% of Toronto’s 2020-21 playoff games.)
April 8, 2021 (link)
Chicago Blackhawks: Brett Connolly, Riley Stillman, Henrik Borgstrom (RFA rights), 2021 seventh-round pick
Florida Panthers: Lucas Carlsson, Lucas Wallmark
April 7, 2021 (link)
New York Islanders: Kyle Palmieri, Travis Zajac
New Jersey Devils: 2021 first-round pick, conditional 2022 second-rounder, A.J. Greer, and Mason Jobst. (Devils retain 50% of salaries for both Palmieri and Zajac.)
April 2, 2021
Chicago Blackhawks: Vinnie Hinostroza
Florida Panthers: Brad Morrison
March 29, 2021
Los Angeles Kings: Christian Wolanin
Ottawa Senators: Michael Amadio
March 27, 2021 (link)
Los Angeles Kings: Brendan Lemieux
New York Rangers: 2021 fourth-round pick
March 26, 2021 (link)
Buffalo Sabres: 2021 third and fifth-round picks (Sabres retain $1.625M of Staal’s salary)
Montreal Canadiens: Eric Staal
March 24, 2021
Anaheim Ducks: Alexander Volkov
Tampa Bay Lightning: Antoine Morand, 2023 conditional seventh-round pick
March 20, 2021 (link)
Buffalo Sabres: 2021 sixth-round pick
Colorado Avalanche: Jonas Johansson
March 12, 2021
Columbus Blue Jackets: Mikko Lehtonen
Toronto Maple Leafs: Veini Vehvilainen
Feb. 15, 2021
Carolina Hurricanes: David Warsofsky, Yegor Korshkov
Toronto Maple Leafs: Alex Galchenyuk
Feb. 13, 2021
Carolina Hurricanes: 2022 seventh-round pick
Columbus Blue Jackets: Gregory Hofmann
Feb. 13, 2021 (link)
Carolina Hurricanes: Cedric Paquette, Alex Galchenyuk
Ottawa Senators: Ryan Dzingel
Jan. 27, 2021
San Jose Sharks: Christian Jaros
Ottawa Senators: Jack Kopacka, 2022 seventh-round pick
Jan. 27, 2021
Anaheim Ducks: Trevor Carrick
San Jose Sharks: Jack Kopacka
Jan. 23, 2021 (link)
Columbus Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine, Jack Roslovic
Winnipeg Jets: Pierre-Luc Dubois, 2022 third-round pick (Jets retain 26% of Laine’s contract)
Jan. 19, 2021 (link)
Colorado Avalanche: Greg Pateryn
Minnesota Wild: Ian Cole (Avs retain 18.8% of Cole’s contract)