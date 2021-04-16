Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• On the Jeff Carter trade and why the Penguins may look back on the deal as a big win. [NBC Sports Edge]

• What should the Penguins expect from Carter this season and next? [Pensburgh]

• “The Canucks never actually threatened not to play Friday; they just needed winger J.T. Miller to be his blunt, discomforting, honest self when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday and said the revised schedule was ‘dangerous’ and the NHL’s goal of making player safety the top priority was ‘almost impossible to achieve with what they have asked us to do here on our return.'” [Sportsnet]

• As the Jets continue to soar, Paul Stastny is fitting in perfectly. [Jets Nation]

• The gap between Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews, and the rest of the NHL’s best offensive players continues to grow. [TSN]

• It took some time but patience with Juuse Saros is paying off for the Predators. [The Hockey News]

• Why the Islanders are playing even better defensively under Barry Trotz this season. [NY Hockey Now]

• If the Golden Knights have Stanley Cup dreams they’ll need Alex Pietrangelo to be better on the blue line. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• For the Blue Jackets to bounce back next season it’s time to focus on developing centers in the organization. [1st Ohio Battery]

• Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook on “Mista Svechnikov’ and ‘Marty Parties.’ [News and Observer]

• Actor Kenan Thompson, Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle, U.S. national team gold medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield, and NBC Sports’ Patrick Sharp acted as judged for the NHL Fan Skills Class of 2021. [NHL]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy