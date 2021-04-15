Lightning-Panthers stream: Thursday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Thursday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers. Lightning-Panthers stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Thursday’s game features two of the top three teams in the Central Division as defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay hosts local rivals, the Florida Panthers. Both teams appear to be safe bets to make the playoffs, but they still have plenty to play for as they jockey for the top seed in the Central. Florida and Tampa Bay are tied on points with Carolina for first in the division.

This will be the fifth of eight meetings this season between these clubs. The teams split their first four games – all decided by two or more goals. The Panthers will face the Lightning in Tampa Bay again on Saturday. The two clubs will close out the regular season against each other with a pair of games at Florida.

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is expected to miss his third straight game with a lower body injury

suffered last Thursday against Columbus.

WHAT: Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning

WHERE: AMALIE Arena

WHEN: Thursday, April 15, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local market: Tampa Bay)

ON THE CALL: John Walton, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Panthers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

LIGHTNING

Ondrej Palat – Brayden Point – Anthony Cirelli

Barclay Goodrow – Yanni Gourde – Blake Coleman

Alex Killorn – Tyler Johnson – Mathieu Joseph

Patrick Maroon – Ross Colton – Mitchell Stephens

Victor Hedman – David Savard

Ryan McDonagh – Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev – Luke Schenn

Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

PANTHERS

Mason Marchment – Aleksander Barkov – Nikita Gusev

Jonathan Huberdeau – Alexander Wennberg – Anthony Duclair

Frank Vatrano – Lucas Wallmark – Patric Hornqvist

Juho Lammikko – Noel Acciari – Owen Tippett

Gustav Forsling – MacKenzie Weegar

Keith Yandle – Radko Gudas

Markus Nutivaara – Brandon Montour

Starting goalie: Chris Driedger