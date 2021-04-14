Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• The CHL has canceled the Memorial Cup for the second straight year due to COVID-19. [Sportsnet]
• For his first trade deadline as Penguins GM, Ron Hextall did pretty, pretty good. [Pensburgh]
• There’s a chance that Tuukka Rask returns to the Bruins’ crease Thursday vs. the Islanders. [CBS Sports Boston]
• On the Wild’s trade deadline approach: “Given a choice to get better now or better in the future, Guerin chose neither. Being in a holding pattern doesn’t doom them to mediocrity for good, but it does mean they reside in the mushy middle for another few months, at least.” [Zone Coverage]
• The Alex Iafallo re-signing shows that the Kings are building a contender. [The Hockey News]
• A Carey Price return would do wonders for the Habs’ confidence. [The Hockey Writers]
• Will a move to Montreal revitalize Erik Gustafsson? [Habs Eyes on the Prize]
• Interesting look at the importance of the neutral zone. [Gotham Sports Network]
• How does the North Division stack up post-deadline? [Oilers Nation]
