Our Line Starts podcast: Taylor Hall is a Bruin; Isles, Caps load up

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kathryn Tappen, Anson Carter, and Dominic Moore react to the trade deadline and discuss the Bruins’ acquisition of Taylor Hall. They touch on the Maple Leafs going all in for a potential Stanley Cup run and debate who will win the East after a number of key moves within the division.

Start-08:35 – Taylor Hall to the Bruins

08:35-11:45 – Jeff Carter to the Penguins

11:45-18:00 – Isles get Palmieri and Zajac; Caps get Mantha

18:00-22:20 – Leafs all in – add Nick Foligno, David Rittich, and Riley Nash

22:20-24:42 – Cold Brew Check Fueled by Dunkin’ – Underrated deals: Montour, Savard, Janmark

24:42-29:50 – Biggest surprises at the deadline

29:50-End – Favorite trade deadline stories

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

Where else you can listen:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id1482681517

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7cDMHBg6NJkQDGe4KHu4iO?si=9BmcLtutTFmhRrNNcMqfgQ

NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports