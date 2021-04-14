Our Line Starts podcast: Taylor Hall is a Bruin; Isles, Caps load up

Kathryn Tappen, Anson Carter, and Dominic Moore react to the trade deadline and discuss the Bruins’ acquisition of Taylor Hall. They touch on the Maple Leafs going all in for a potential Stanley Cup run and debate who will win the East after a number of key moves within the division.
Start-08:35 – Taylor Hall to the Bruins
08:35-11:45 – Jeff Carter to the Penguins
11:45-18:00 – Isles get Palmieri and Zajac; Caps get Mantha
18:00-22:20 – Leafs all in – add Nick Foligno, David Rittich, and Riley Nash
22:20-24:42 – Cold Brew Check Fueled by Dunkin’ – Underrated deals: Montour, Savard, Janmark
24:42-29:50 – Biggest surprises at the deadline
29:50-End – Favorite trade deadline stories
