Avalanche-Blues stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues. Avalanche-Blues stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Wednesday Night Hockey features the Avalanche, owners of the League’s best record. Hosting the Avs will be the Blues, the Stanley Cup winner of two seasons ago. St. Louis currently holds the fourth and final playoff spot in the West by one point over Arizona, which will also be in action earlier in the day against Minnesota.

This will be the fifth of eight meetings between these clubs. After dropping a 4-1 decision to the Blues in both teams’ season opener, Colorado has pulled off three consecutive victories. The Avs have outscored St. Louis, 13-3, in those games. Colorado and St. Louis will meet four times in the next 11 days.

Since March 1, Colorado’s No. 1 line of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and team captain Gabriel Landeskog have each registered 32 points, which leads all NHL players during this stretch. MacKinnon, who leads the team with 52 points (17G-35A) for the season, has a 10-game point streak entering Wednesday’s matchup with St. Louis. That’s currently the longest active point streak in the NHL.

St. Louis resumes its 2020-21 schedule following an unexpected three-day break from game action. The Blues were scheduled to face Minnesota on Monday, but that meeting was postponed following Sunday afternoon’s tragic shooting of 20-year old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Monday’s game has been rescheduled for May 12 at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minn.

Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer is on the COVID-19 protocol list. He joins Bowen Byram. #Avs — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 14, 2021

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues

WHERE: Enterprise Center

WHEN: Wednesday, April 14, 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local market: Colorado)

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

AVALANCHE

Gabriel Landeskog – Nathan MacKinnon – Mikko Rantanen

Andre Burakovsky – Nazem Kadri – Valeri Nichushkin

Brandonn Saad – Tyson Jost – Joonas Donskoi

Liam O’Brien – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – J.T. Compher

Devon Toews – Samuel Girard

Ryan Graves – Cale Makar

Keaton Middleton – Jacob MacDonald

Starting goalie: Devan Dubnyk

BLUES

Jaden Schwartz – Brayden Schenn – Vladimir Tarasenko

Sammy Blais – Ryan O'Reilly – David Perron

Zach Sanford – Tyler Bozak – Mike Hoffman

Kyle Clifford – Ivan Barbashev – Jordan Kyrou

Torey Krug – Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella – Vince Dunn

Jake Walman – Colton Parayko

Starting goalie: Jordan Binnington