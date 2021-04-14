Avalanche-Blues stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

By Sean LeahyApr 14, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues. Avalanche-Blues stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Wednesday Night Hockey features the Avalanche, owners of the League’s best record. Hosting the Avs will be the Blues, the Stanley Cup winner of two seasons ago. St. Louis currently holds the fourth and final playoff spot in the West by one point over Arizona, which will also be in action earlier in the day against Minnesota.

This will be the fifth of eight meetings between these clubs. After dropping a 4-1 decision to the Blues in both teams’ season opener, Colorado has pulled off three consecutive victories. The Avs have outscored St. Louis, 13-3, in those games. Colorado and St. Louis will meet four times in the next 11 days.

Since March 1, Colorado’s No. 1 line of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and team captain Gabriel Landeskog have each registered 32 points, which leads all NHL players during this stretch. MacKinnon, who leads the team with 52 points (17G-35A) for the season, has a 10-game point streak entering Wednesday’s matchup with St. Louis. That’s currently the longest active point streak in the NHL.

St. Louis resumes its 2020-21 schedule following an unexpected three-day break from game action. The Blues were scheduled to face Minnesota on Monday, but that meeting was postponed following Sunday afternoon’s tragic shooting of 20-year old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Monday’s game has been rescheduled for May 12 at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minn.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Enterprise Center
WHEN: Wednesday, April 14, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local market: Colorado)
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

AVALANCHE
Gabriel Landeskog – Nathan MacKinnon – Mikko Rantanen
Andre BurakovskyNazem KadriValeri Nichushkin
Brandonn Saad – Tyson JostJoonas Donskoi
Liam O’Brien – Pierre-Edouard BellemareJ.T. Compher

Devon ToewsSamuel Girard
Ryan GravesCale Makar
Keaton Middleton – Jacob MacDonald

Starting goalie: Devan Dubnyk

BLUES
Jaden SchwartzBrayden SchennVladimir Tarasenko
Sammy BlaisRyan O'ReillyDavid Perron
Zach SanfordTyler BozakMike Hoffman
Kyle CliffordIvan BarbashevJordan Kyrou

Torey KrugJustin Faulk
Marco ScandellaVince Dunn
Jake WalmanColton Parayko

Starting goalie: Jordan Binnington

