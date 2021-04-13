Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PHT Morning Skate

• Handing out NHL trade deadline grades for all 31 teams. [NBC Sports Edge]

• So, the Bruins got Taylor Hall and Mike Reilly. Did Don Sweeney do enough to make them legit contenders? [NBC Sports Boston]

• Sabres GM Kevyn Adams says Don Granato’s performance has put him in the mix to be the next full-time coach of the team. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• There were no major pieces added at the deadline by Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas. “One of the major things that we [wanted] was to get through the deadline with the group intact. It’s one of the tightest knit groups we’ve had and the spirit and the vibe of the team is very good. We were excited to, we believe, add the pieces that will continue to enhance our ability to be as competitive as possible as we go into the playoffs.” [TSN]

• In adding Mattias Janmark, Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon had no plans to move a body off of the NHL roster. [Knights on Ice]

• Canucks GM Jim Benning on shipping Adam Gaudette to the Blackhawks for Matthew Highmore: “To be quite honest, we expected him to take another step this year.” [Sportsnet]

• Dylan Larkin on the Red Wings’ deadline day approach: “It would be nice to not say good-bye to friends at the trade deadline and (not) be sellers.” [MLive]

• An interesting look at teams that went “all in” at the deadline and seeing in it paid off. [Sound of Hockey]

• Former NHLer Scott Gomez is letting his personality loose during retirement. [The Score]

