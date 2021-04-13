NHL Horoscopes Week 14: A new moon trade deadline special

I do not believe the NHL keeps track of these things, but someone there had to know what they were doing by scheduling the trade deadline on the new moon, a day used for renewal.
Some teams made some extremely on-brand trades and others shook up their entire astrological makeup. We’re in the stretch run now with only a week or so left until it’s Taurus season.
Stat Leaders
Connor McDavid: 69 points, 46 assists (Capricorn)
Auston Matthews: 32 goals (Virgo)
Mathieu Olivier: 68 PIM (Aquarius)
Andrei Vasilevskiy: .932 Save % (Cancer)
EAST DIVISION
• Boston Bruins: Highest concentration in Taurus
The Bruins added Scorpio Taylor Hall and their first Cancer, Mike Reilly.
Horoscope: Good week for a team who even 48 hours looked like they were going in the wrong direction.
Do: Taylor Hall mania Don’t: Young defensive issues
• Buffalo Sabres: Highest concentration in Sagittarius
The Sabres, uh, sure did something.
Horoscope: Perhaps their hands were tied, but the new moon didn’t renew anything good.
Do: Finish strong? Don’t: This
• Washington Capitals: Highest concentration in Taurus/Virgo
Washington added Virgo Anthony Mantha.
Horoscope: The addition of Mantha gives Washington a Virgo balance for perhaps the most chill NHL team makeup out there.
Do: Size Don’t: Neglect goaltending x2
• New York Rangers: Highest concentration in Aquarius
A quiet deadline for the Rangers.
Horoscope: The most Aquarius thing you can do is not improve yourself I guess.
Do: Zac Jones time Don’t: Outside noise
• New York Islanders: Highest concentration in Aquarius
The Isles added another Aquarius in Kyle Palmieri.
Horoscope: Aquarius Kyle Palmieri adds to the heaviest Aquarius team in the league. What could go wrong?
Do: Palmieri Don’t: Fall off on offense
• New Jersey Devils: Highest concentration in Scorpio/Sagittarius
Aquarius Kyle Palmieri was sent to the Islanders.
Horoscope: The loss of Dmitry Kulikov means the Devils now have a Sagittarius – Scorpio balance, just for a little chaos.
Do: Regroup Don’t: Slow finish
• Philadelphia Flyers: Highest concentration in Taurus
The Flyers traded Sagittarius Michael Raffl to Washington.
Horoscope: They also extended Gemini Scott Laughton to a five-year deal, because other Geminis like Carter Hart are working out so well.
Do: Finish in a not horrible way Don’t: Trade your players’ friends
• Pittsburgh Penguins: Highest concentration in Leo/Taurus
The Penguins added Capricorn Jeff Carter.
Horoscope: A sensible move for a sensible player, the fixed sign Penguins might have a run in them.
Do: Go for it Don’t: Fall back
CENTRAL DIVISION
• Detroit Red Wings: Highest concentration in Aquarius
Another Aquarius team that added another Aquarius in Richard Panik.
Horoscope: The Red Wings did what expected brokering deals, and they got a little more Aquarius in the process.
Do: Scoring Don’t: Forgot to plan
• Tampa Bay Lightning: Highest concentration in Gemini
The addition of Scorpio David Savard puts the Lightning in even better position.
Horoscope: It’s very sneaky Gemini of the Lightning to broker a deal for the best defenseman on the market.
Do: Kucherov soon Don’t: Stress about other teams
• Florida Panthers: Highest concentration in Virgo
The Panthers did get defensive help with Aries Brandon Montour.
Horoscope: The Panthers made practical moves that helped their team, like a good Virgo.
Do: Sam Bennett redemption arc Don’t: Defensive issues
• Carolina Hurricanes: Highest concentration in Cancer/Aries
The Hurricanes traded Cancer Haydn Fleury to the Ducks.
Horoscope: The Hurricanes have one less Cancer in their lineup so there’s some room for a fiery Aries finish to the season.
Do: Defense Don’t: Fall behind
• Nashville Predators: Highest concentration in Gemini
The Preds held on to Gemini Mattias Ekholm.
Horoscope: The Gemini Predators seem to have decided on something – they’re trying to contend for as long as they can.
Do: Go for it Don’t: Fall immediately
• Dallas Stars: Highest concentration in Gemini and Cancer
The Stars didn’t do much at the deadline.
Horoscope: It’s April and I still don’t know what direction the Stars are going in.
Do: Jake Oettinger Don’t: Too much
• Chicago Blackhawks: Heaviest concentration in Aries
Chicago added Libra Adam Gaudette.
Horoscope: Chicago has won two in a row and isn’t out of it yet. The end of Aries season might be good to them after all.
Do: Acclimate new players Don’t: Slump
• Columbus Blue Jackets: Heaviest concentration in Cancer
The Blue Jackets no longer have Scorpios David Savard or Nick Foligno.
Horoscope: The Blue Jackets have two less water signs than they did a week ago. They’re still not going anywhere.
Do: Feel good about getting two first rounders Don’t: Bench everyone
WEST DIVISION
• Minnesota Wild: Highest concentration in Virgo and Cancer
It wasn’t exactly a Wild deadline.
Horoscope: Minnesota still has a firm grip of a playoff spot after deadline day.
Do: Keep rolling Don’t: Look back
• St. Louis Blues: Highest concentration in Cancer and Aries
Quiet deadline for a team that’s free falling.
Horoscope: St. Louis is still in a playoff spot for now and perhaps they’ll stay there, but it’s not a vote of confidence to do nothing.
Do: ???? Don’t: Keep losing a bunch of games in a row
• Arizona Coyotes: Highest concentration in Leo
The Coyotes stood relatively pat as well.
Horoscope: The Leo Coyotes have lost four games in a row and still aren’t out of the race.
Do: Goals, score some goals Don’t: Keep losing
• San Jose Sharks: Highest concentration in Aries
San Jose traded Taurus goalie Devan Dubnyk.
Horoscope: After getting warm for a stretch the Aries Sharks have been sent back down to earth.
Do: Get on a run Don’t: Older players wear down
• Vegas Golden Knights: Highest concentration in Leo
The Golden Knights added Sagittarius Mattias Janmark.
Horoscope: Vegas has won three in a row and is in striking distance of the Avalanche still. A solid fire season for them.
Do: Goaltending Don’t: Get complacenet
• Anaheim Ducks: Heaviest concentration in Aquarius
The Ducks took on Cancer Haydn Fleury
Horoscope: Anaheim isn’t going anywhere but still have some fun players to watch, how quirky and Aquarius of them.
Do: Get Zegras in the lineup soon Don’t: Weak power play
• Los Angeles Kings: Highest concentration in Libra
The Kings shipped Capricorn Jeff Carter to the Penguins.
Horoscope: The Kings are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games and season is essentially a non factor now.
Do: Move on Don’t: Make the end painful
• Colorado Avalanche: Highest concentration in Scorpio
Colorado has added to its ever-growing goalie collection.
Horoscope: Taurus Devan Dubnyk is the latest to attempt to master the Avalanche net.
Do: One of the goalies be good Don’t: Fall from the top
NORTH DIVISION
• Vancouver Canucks: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra
Stay safe and healthy.
Horoscope: Thoughts are still with the recovering Canucks.
• Calgary Flames: Heaviest concentration in Pisces
The Flames shipped away Gemini Sam Bennett and Leo David Rittich.
Horoscope: It’s the clear white towel, now eight points behind Montreal. A lost season in Calgary.
Do: Find answers Don’t: Stick with this plan
• Edmonton Oilers: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra
Edmonton acquired Scorpio Dmitry Kulikov.
Horoscope: The Oilers have done enough to be locked into a playoff spot, it’s what they make of it now.
Do: Strong end of season Don’t: Flame out
• Winnipeg Jets: Heaviest concentration in Aries
Winnipeg traded for Leo Jordie Benn.
Horoscope: They probably needed to do more at the deadline, but Aries season continues to treat them well for the most part.
Do: Get defense going Don’t: Defensive collapse
• Ottawa Senators: Heaviest concentration in Pisces
The Sens traded away a few pieces, including Cancer Mike Reilly.
Horoscope: The Senators keep the rebuild going with their new acquisitions, but this time it feels like there’s a little more hope going forward.
Do: Get the defense working Don’t: Blow it up with the young guys
• Montreal Canadiens: Heaviest concentration in Leo and Taurus
Adding Capricorn Jon Merrill was a strong move.
Horoscope: Montreal is clearly going for it, making moves in-season and in the offseason to address their needs. A practical Leo – Taurus combo would do that.
Do: Call up Cole Caufield! Don’t: Slump late
• Toronto Maple Leafs: Heaviest concentration in Gemini
Solid additions for Toronto with Leo David Rittich and Scorpio Nick Foligno.
Horoscope: The Leafs should have gone for it, as a team that almost gets an automatic into the final four. They did, so good on them.
Do: Go all the way Don’t: External pressure
