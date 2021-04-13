NHL Horoscopes Week 14: A new moon trade deadline special

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

I do not believe the NHL keeps track of these things, but someone there had to know what they were doing by scheduling the trade deadline on the new moon, a day used for renewal.

Some teams made some extremely on-brand trades and others shook up their entire astrological makeup. We’re in the stretch run now with only a week or so left until it’s Taurus season.

Stat Leaders

Connor McDavid: 69 points, 46 assists (Capricorn)

Auston Matthews: 32 goals (Virgo)

Mathieu Olivier: 68 PIM (Aquarius)

Andrei Vasilevskiy: .932 Save % (Cancer)

EAST DIVISION

• Boston Bruins: Highest concentration in Taurus

The Bruins added Scorpio Taylor Hall and their first Cancer, Mike Reilly.

Horoscope: Good week for a team who even 48 hours looked like they were going in the wrong direction.

Do: Taylor Hall mania Don’t: Young defensive issues

• Buffalo Sabres: Highest concentration in Sagittarius

The Sabres, uh, sure did something.

Horoscope: Perhaps their hands were tied, but the new moon didn’t renew anything good.

Do: Finish strong? Don’t: This

• Washington Capitals: Highest concentration in Taurus/Virgo

Washington added Virgo Anthony Mantha.

Horoscope: The addition of Mantha gives Washington a Virgo balance for perhaps the most chill NHL team makeup out there.

Do: Size Don’t: Neglect goaltending x2

• New York Rangers: Highest concentration in Aquarius

A quiet deadline for the Rangers.

Horoscope: The most Aquarius thing you can do is not improve yourself I guess.

Do: Zac Jones time Don’t: Outside noise

• New York Islanders: Highest concentration in Aquarius

The Isles added another Aquarius in Kyle Palmieri.

Horoscope: Aquarius Kyle Palmieri adds to the heaviest Aquarius team in the league. What could go wrong?

Do: Palmieri Don’t: Fall off on offense

• New Jersey Devils: Highest concentration in Scorpio/Sagittarius

Aquarius Kyle Palmieri was sent to the Islanders.

Horoscope: The loss of Dmitry Kulikov means the Devils now have a Sagittarius – Scorpio balance, just for a little chaos.

Do: Regroup Don’t: Slow finish

• Philadelphia Flyers: Highest concentration in Taurus

The Flyers traded Sagittarius Michael Raffl to Washington.

Horoscope: They also extended Gemini Scott Laughton to a five-year deal, because other Geminis like Carter Hart are working out so well.

Do: Finish in a not horrible way Don’t: Trade your players’ friends

• Pittsburgh Penguins: Highest concentration in Leo/Taurus

The Penguins added Capricorn Jeff Carter.

Horoscope: A sensible move for a sensible player, the fixed sign Penguins might have a run in them.

Do: Go for it Don’t: Fall back

CENTRAL DIVISION

• Detroit Red Wings: Highest concentration in Aquarius

Another Aquarius team that added another Aquarius in Richard Panik.

Horoscope: The Red Wings did what expected brokering deals, and they got a little more Aquarius in the process.

Do: Scoring Don’t: Forgot to plan

[NHL Power Rankings: Where things stand after NHL trade deadline]

• Tampa Bay Lightning: Highest concentration in Gemini

The addition of Scorpio David Savard puts the Lightning in even better position.

Horoscope: It’s very sneaky Gemini of the Lightning to broker a deal for the best defenseman on the market.

Do: Kucherov soon Don’t: Stress about other teams

• Florida Panthers: Highest concentration in Virgo

The Panthers did get defensive help with Aries Brandon Montour.

Horoscope: The Panthers made practical moves that helped their team, like a good Virgo.

Do: Sam Bennett redemption arc Don’t: Defensive issues

• Carolina Hurricanes: Highest concentration in Cancer/Aries

The Hurricanes traded Cancer Haydn Fleury to the Ducks.

Horoscope: The Hurricanes have one less Cancer in their lineup so there’s some room for a fiery Aries finish to the season.

Do: Defense Don’t: Fall behind

• Nashville Predators: Highest concentration in Gemini

The Preds held on to Gemini Mattias Ekholm.

Horoscope: The Gemini Predators seem to have decided on something – they’re trying to contend for as long as they can.

Do: Go for it Don’t: Fall immediately

• Dallas Stars: Highest concentration in Gemini and Cancer

The Stars didn’t do much at the deadline.

Horoscope: It’s April and I still don’t know what direction the Stars are going in.

Do: Jake Oettinger Don’t: Too much

• Chicago Blackhawks: Heaviest concentration in Aries

Chicago added Libra Adam Gaudette.

Horoscope: Chicago has won two in a row and isn’t out of it yet. The end of Aries season might be good to them after all.

Do: Acclimate new players Don’t: Slump

• Columbus Blue Jackets: Heaviest concentration in Cancer

The Blue Jackets no longer have Scorpios David Savard or Nick Foligno.

Horoscope: The Blue Jackets have two less water signs than they did a week ago. They’re still not going anywhere.

Do: Feel good about getting two first rounders Don’t: Bench everyone

WEST DIVISION

• Minnesota Wild: Highest concentration in Virgo and Cancer

It wasn’t exactly a Wild deadline.

Horoscope: Minnesota still has a firm grip of a playoff spot after deadline day.

Do: Keep rolling Don’t: Look back

• St. Louis Blues: Highest concentration in Cancer and Aries

Quiet deadline for a team that’s free falling.

Horoscope: St. Louis is still in a playoff spot for now and perhaps they’ll stay there, but it’s not a vote of confidence to do nothing.

Do: ???? Don’t: Keep losing a bunch of games in a row

• Arizona Coyotes: Highest concentration in Leo

The Coyotes stood relatively pat as well.

Horoscope: The Leo Coyotes have lost four games in a row and still aren’t out of the race.

Do: Goals, score some goals Don’t: Keep losing

• San Jose Sharks: Highest concentration in Aries

San Jose traded Taurus goalie Devan Dubnyk.

Horoscope: After getting warm for a stretch the Aries Sharks have been sent back down to earth.

Do: Get on a run Don’t: Older players wear down

• Vegas Golden Knights: Highest concentration in Leo

The Golden Knights added Sagittarius Mattias Janmark.

Horoscope: Vegas has won three in a row and is in striking distance of the Avalanche still. A solid fire season for them.

Do: Goaltending Don’t: Get complacenet

• Anaheim Ducks: Heaviest concentration in Aquarius

The Ducks took on Cancer Haydn Fleury

Horoscope: Anaheim isn’t going anywhere but still have some fun players to watch, how quirky and Aquarius of them.

Do: Get Zegras in the lineup soon Don’t: Weak power play

• Los Angeles Kings: Highest concentration in Libra

The Kings shipped Capricorn Jeff Carter to the Penguins.

Horoscope: The Kings are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games and season is essentially a non factor now.

Do: Move on Don’t: Make the end painful

• Colorado Avalanche: Highest concentration in Scorpio

Colorado has added to its ever-growing goalie collection.

Horoscope: Taurus Devan Dubnyk is the latest to attempt to master the Avalanche net.

Do: One of the goalies be good Don’t: Fall from the top

NORTH DIVISION

• Vancouver Canucks: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra

Stay safe and healthy.

Horoscope: Thoughts are still with the recovering Canucks.

• Calgary Flames: Heaviest concentration in Pisces

The Flames shipped away Gemini Sam Bennett and Leo David Rittich.

Horoscope: It’s the clear white towel, now eight points behind Montreal. A lost season in Calgary.

Do: Find answers Don’t: Stick with this plan

• Edmonton Oilers: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra

Edmonton acquired Scorpio Dmitry Kulikov.

Horoscope: The Oilers have done enough to be locked into a playoff spot, it’s what they make of it now.

Do: Strong end of season Don’t: Flame out

• Winnipeg Jets: Heaviest concentration in Aries

Winnipeg traded for Leo Jordie Benn.

Horoscope: They probably needed to do more at the deadline, but Aries season continues to treat them well for the most part.

Do: Get defense going Don’t: Defensive collapse

• Ottawa Senators: Heaviest concentration in Pisces

The Sens traded away a few pieces, including Cancer Mike Reilly.

Horoscope: The Senators keep the rebuild going with their new acquisitions, but this time it feels like there’s a little more hope going forward.

Do: Get the defense working Don’t: Blow it up with the young guys

• Montreal Canadiens: Heaviest concentration in Leo and Taurus

Adding Capricorn Jon Merrill was a strong move.

Horoscope: Montreal is clearly going for it, making moves in-season and in the offseason to address their needs. A practical Leo – Taurus combo would do that.

Do: Call up Cole Caufield! Don’t: Slump late

• Toronto Maple Leafs: Heaviest concentration in Gemini

Solid additions for Toronto with Leo David Rittich and Scorpio Nick Foligno.

Horoscope: The Leafs should have gone for it, as a team that almost gets an automatic into the final four. They did, so good on them.

Do: Go all the way Don’t: External pressure

Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.