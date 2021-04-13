Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to Hockey Culture, the NBC Sports multi-platform content offering dedicated to bringing equality and inclusion to hockey. Led by NBC Sports’ Anson Carter, Hockey Culture addresses contemporary topics within the sport, aim to promote diversity around the game , and increase community engagement.

Zach Whitecloud joins Anson Carter to talk about his indigenous culture, the positive influences of Jordin Tootoo and Micheal Ferland and how his mother tricked him to go get ice time, which sparked his hockey career.

