Capitals-Flyers stream: Tuesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Tuesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals. Capitals-Flyers stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Washington was busy on trade deadline day as it prepares to make another run at a Stanley Cup. The team acquired forward Anthony Mantha from Detroit in exchange for forwards Jakub Vrana and Richard Panik, a 2021 1st-round pick and a 2022 2nd-round pick. Mantha, who led the Red Wings with 11 goals prior to Monday’s deal, has three years remaining on his current contract with a salary cap hit of $5.7M. Mantha has 194 points (95G-99A) in six NHL seasons

On Sunday, the Washington offense lit up the lamp repeatedly behind Boston goalie Dan Vladar in an 8-1 blowout at TD Garden. It marked the first time the Caps scored at least eight goals in a game since Jan. 9, 2010 (8-1 at Atlanta). T.J. Oshie (2G-1A), Conor Sheary (2G) and Lars Eller (2G) each scored a pair of goals. In addition, Tom Wilson had two points (1G-1A), while Nic Dowd added a goal.

As the regular season begins to wind down, the Flyers look to stay in the hunt for the East Division’s fourth and final playoff spot. Entering Tuesday’s outing against first-place Washington, the Flyers (as well as the Rangers) are four points behind Boston. This will be the fifth of eight meetings between these clubs. Washington has won the last three

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: Tuesday, April 13, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets)

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, AJ Mleczko

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Capitals-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

CAPITALS

Alex Ovechkin – Evgeny Kuznetsov – Tom Wilson

Anthony Mantha – Nicklas Backstrom – T.J. Oshie

Conor Sheary – Lars Eller – Daniel Sprong

Carl Hagelin – Nic Dowd – Garnet Hathaway

Dmitry Orlov – John Carlson

Brenden Dillon – Justin Schultz

Zdeno Chara – Nick Jensen

Starting goalie: Ilya Samsonov

FLYERS

James van Riemsdyk – Sean Couturier – Joel Farabee

Jakub Voracek – Claude Giroux – Travis Konecny

Scott Laughton – Kevin Hayes – Nolan Patrick

Oskar Lindblom – Tanner Laczynski – Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ivan Provorov – Justin Braun

Travis Sanheim – Robert Hagg

Shayne Gostisbehere – Philippe Myers

Starting goalie: Brian Elliott