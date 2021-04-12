Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Acquiring Nick Foligno may not be the end of moves for Kyle Dubas and the Maple Leafs. [The Hockey News]
• Why Tampa Bay was the best place for David Savard to land. [Tampa Bay Times]
• Another loss to the Sabres should cement the Flyers’ status today as trade deadline sellers. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]
• Kevin Cheveldayoff has a chance to swing big at the deadline. Will he? [Sportsnet]
• Will David Rittich, Sam Bennett, and Derek Ryan be Flames come Monday night? [TSN]
Excited to share a preview of my first #NFT collection. My drop goes live on @opensea Wednesday, April 14. Stay tuned for more 👀 pic.twitter.com/T9ade8eONp
— Auston Matthews (@AM34) April 12, 2021
• Getting offense from their blue line has turned the Penguins into a dangerous team this season. [Pensburgh]
• As another Canucks player test positive for COVID-19, the NHL plans to resume their games on schedule. [Pass it to Bulis]
• Jesper Bratt is someone who could help your fantasy hockey team this week. [NBC Sports Edge]
• Elsipogtog First Nation has been voted the winner of Kraft Hockeyville 2021. Elsipogtog First Nation will receive $250,000 for upgrades to Chief Young Eagle Recreation Centre, an opportunity to host an NHL preseason game and $10,000 worth of youth hockey equipment from NHLPA’s Goals & Dreams fund. [NHL.com]
• Calling all goalie nerds. Remembering the great Cooper SK2000 goalie helmet. [ESPN]
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy